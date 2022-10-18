GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended October 15, 2022

THOMASVILLE, GA, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.,”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces this week the Company completed six more competitions, tallying a grand total of over 1,200 player registrations for these events. Leading the pack was Garena Free Fire, which saw an increase of 124 more player registrations compared to last month's event, and the Clash Royale tournament representing nearly 300 of the total player registrations. Kamell providing first chair commentary for this week’s Cross Duel event, the Company saw viewership spike, with over 750 unique viewers tune into the top eight broadcast for this small tournament.

A study by Tappable discovered that 42% of contemporary gamers preferred playing on smartphones as opposed to consoles and PCs, and the Company is considering increasing the number of mobile games events to represent 40% of our overall event line-up to further reach this audience. This gaming evolution can be somewhat attributed to convenience, as well as the result of how affordable mobile devices have become at an affordable price. Ultimately, at the very heart of mobile gaming is accessibility, convenience, and a user-friendly route to enjoying the latest titles; these factors have been pivotal to the mobile platforms' rising importance to the eSports industry.

The company’s venture into the Metaverse is part of our long term vision to have every tournament hosted in our GGToorCity Arena. The Company is developing strategies to expand and merge our existing event model with the massive opportunities available with the newest Blockchain, NFTs and play-to-earn technologies as Web3 comes to gaming, alongside new developments in eSports and streaming as well. Predictions of key trends include that play-to-earn will become a more viable business model, Mobile esports will continue to grow, Co-op Streaming will grow into a common marketing strategy for brands, and consolidation in cloud gaming is on the horizon.

John V Whitman Jr., had this to say concerning the progress of the Nerdland parcel purchase, “As true with any developmental company entering the Metaverse space, corporate governance is crucial. We have allowed the Nerdland LLC purchase contract with GGTOOR to expire, which provides Nerdland LLC needed time to change its internal corporate structure, as it continues to line up the financing needed to complete its acquisition with GGTOOR. Management has faith that with the execution of new agreements expected in the coming days, a new purchase contract will be consummated.”

About GTOR

GGTOOR, Inc., is engaged in the business of eSports. The Company is aggressively entering the Metaverse by having purchased enough virtual land, 4,144 parcels, to form its own virtual city that will be called GGTOORCITY. The Company has held over two hundred sixty video game tournaments and has given away over $100,000 in cash and prizes. GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php .

