Kecia Hielscher Joins Lumens as Senior Vice President of Merchandising

Walnut Creek, CA, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumens, the premier online design destination for consumers and trade professionals, is pleased to announce Kecia Hielscher as the new Senior Vice President of Merchandising. Overseeing Lumens’ team of merchants, Hielscher is tasked with developing and driving growth as the company continues to expand its global design offerings for customers.

“I’m so excited to welcome Kecia to this role,” says Laura Walsh, CEO of Lumens. “Kecia’s strong analytical and creative skills, her track record of building high-performing teams and extensive experience in the retail space make her an excellent fit as Lumens looks toward its continued growth. I’m looking forward to collaborating with her in this new position.”

Prior to joining Lumens, Hielscher served as Chief Merchandising Officer of home décor and fragrance company, Luminex. Her comprehensive 25 year-career in the retail industry includes previously held positions at Williams-Sonoma, Nordstrom and other internationally influential retailers. She is a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles.

“I’m thrilled to join Lumens and be part of our strategic growth journey,” says Hielscher, SVP of Merchandising at Lumens. “I look forward to working with the talented team of merchants to drive long-term, profitable growth by executing key initiatives, and leveraging many opportunities around assortment expansion and innovation in the high-end home design space.”

On September 1, Hielscher entered the role of SVP of Merchandising, wherein she will manage the cross-functional Merchandising and Product Content departments to grow and develop the company’s extensive category offerings of decorative lighting, functional lighting, furniture and home décor.

