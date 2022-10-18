WizarPOS Hailed to Accomplish All Android POS With Remote Key Injection Services

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WizarPOS, a trailblazer in Android terminal and payment systems, announced today that all its Android POS fulfilled the remote key injection requirements through Futurex VirtuCrypt RKI service. Compared to the on-premises key loading, the remote counterpart leverages the cloud model and over-the-air (OTA) technology to deliver 24/7 hassle-free security and convenience for both service providers and end users, such as merchants, ISOs, and banks. Since the encrypted key injection is vital for terminal providers and deployers, the OTA switch will jumpstart chain reactions and innovations in the payment industry.

Kaishen Zhu, the co-founder and CEO of WizarPOS, states, "The Remote Key Injection (RKI) technology has matured long ago. Different from other device providers, the WizarPOS team embraces changes to scale and growth through its Android-based product design principle. Since all WizarPOS devices are Android terminals, which are easy to manage and maintain on the cloud, our partners and clients now can deploy their terminals anytime and anywhere. We are glad to partner with Futurex to stay ahead of the wave."

The advantages of the remote key injection comprise lowering the inventory and labor costs while improving efficiency, accuracy, and standardization of the workflow.

About WizarPOS

WizarPOS, the trailblazer in Android POS terminal technology, is committed to empowering secure, future-proof, and scalable payment solutions worldwide. Carrying Android DNA without legacies, the WizarPOS team debuted the world's first wireless POS device under PCI v1.3 in 2005. Designing and enabling Android merchant payment ecosystems from devices, SDK, and TMS to SaaS solutions, WizarPOS has shipped over two million units worldwide within five years, serving 1,500 clients in 70 countries. Visit www.wizarpos.com for more information.

About Futurex

Futurex, a trusted provider of hardened, enterprise-class data security solutions, specializes in hardware security modules, key management servers, and enterprise-class clouds to address mission-critical systems, data security, and cryptographic needs. For more information, please visit futurex.com.

Media Contact

Elaine Lai

Director of Marketing & PR

elaine@wizarpos.com

Phone: +1 818 856 0834

Contact Information:

Elaine Lai

Director of Marketing & PR

marketing@wizarpos.com

+1 818 856 0834



