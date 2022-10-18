Socialfly Strengthens Social Capabilities with Acquisition of Townhouse Digital

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Socialfly , a female-founded and led full-service social media agency, announces the expansion of digital services with the acquisition of Townhouse Digital, an editorial and digital marketing company with a focus on hospitality, travel, lifestyle, and financial services brands. With the acquisition comes the extension of Socialfly’s client services in the form of extensive community management and social listening, and experience in emerging platforms like TikTok and BeReal.



Townhouse will continue to help brands grow organically on social media through:

Organic social media content creation on major social platforms including Instagram and TikTok, and emerging platforms like BeReal

Community management and community growth

Brand partnerships

Email newsletter design

The combined organization will be uniquely suited to provide social media campaigns for early-stage businesses and offer custom solutions as they grow and scale.

“We have seen how social media can accelerate business growth quickly and now have solutions that can seamlessly integrate with brands as their organizations grow and become more complex,” said Courtney Spritzer, Co-Founder and CEO of Socialfly. “Social media is extremely important for brands to engage their customers, and we’re looking forward to helping Townhouse’s clientele grow exponentially in the digital space.”

For more than 10 years, Socialfly has carved out a place for itself in the digital world, helping over 300 D2C and B2B brands to achieve their goals through strategic social media and digital campaigns. The multi-million-dollar agency works vigorously to provide brands with turn-key social media solutions that help build and engage their communities and attract new customers through content production, paid acquisition and influencer marketing campaigns. Socialfly has been featured on the Inc. 5000 list twice, listed on the Inc Female Founders 100 and recipient of Adweek’s 100 Fastest Growing Agencies, among others.

“We’re thrilled to be able to join the Socialfly family. It’s a natural evolution for Townhouse Digital, expanding the opportunities for the amazing roster of brands that we’ve grown over the years, now with a new parent that has complimentary services, businesses, and audiences,” said Gabby Blitz Rosen, Founder and CEO of Townhouse Digital. Gabby will stay on as an advisor to Townhouse and the entire Townhouse team will transition with her.

This acquisition is in line with Socialfly’s strategy of joining forces with women-led, entrepreneur-run businesses that provide key expertise around social media, helping Socialfly to establish itself as a differentiated leader in the social media space. Socialfly is also the creator of Entreprenista , a media company, podcast network and private membership community committed to helping women owned companies have the tools and resources needed to grow and scale a business.

To learn more about Socialfly, its clients and services, visit socialfly ny.com .

About Socialfly:

Headquartered in New York City, Socialfly is a female-founded and led team of digital experts who are setting the new standard for reaching, engaging and converting women audiences on social media. As a non-traditional marketing partner, Socialfly provides brands with social media strategy, platform management, influencer marketing, paid media and creative services. Socialfly’s mission is to empower and enable women to feel genuinely seen, heard and supported by the brands they follow on social media. Founded in 2012, the agency has transformed over 300+ clients’ social strategies and has won several industry awards.

About Townhouse:

Townhouse Digital is an editorial house for social media and digital marketing. They have extensive social media, strategy, and community-building experience, working with brands such as Afterpay USA, Tripadvisor, Mandarin Oriental Hotels, Leading Hotels of the World, Vivvi, Lake & Skye, White Elephant Hotels, Circle Line Cruises, and City Harvest.

