Smart Communications Presents Cloud Strategies for Insurers with AWS at Guidewire Connections 2022

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications , a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations and a Premier Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner, today announced that it will co-present an informative session with Amazon Web Services (AWS) at the Guidewire Connections annual conference on October 24, 2022 on 1:15pm PST at the ARIA Resort in Las Vegas, NV.



Cloud adoption continues to gain momentum as insurers look for a competitive advantage. In addition to benefiting from capabilities provided by newer, cloud-enabled applications, aligning a technology ecosystem of applications that integrates, scales, and adapts to changing market conditions amplifies the value of adopting cloud solutions like Guidewire and Smart Communications.

During the Guidewire Connections session, Accelerating the Time-to-Value of Digital Platforms: Elements of Cloud-Native Success, Smart Communications Vice President of Insurance Strategy, Ruth Fisk and Ralph Severini, Global Leader of Insurance Alliances at AWS will discuss how leveraging cloud-native applications and integrations is the foundation for future growth.

“Speed to Market and Time-to-Value are more than just catchphrases for insurance product development. It is a critical goal for carriers as they strive to address growth imparities, combat competitive pressure and instill agility across their organizations,” said Ruth Fisk, Vice President of Insurance Strategy at Smart Communications. “I am excited to discuss the winning strategies from AWS and Smart Communications that will help insurers who are using Guidewire InsuranceSuite engage in smarter conversations with policyholders and create operational efficiencies.”

Guidewire is a strategic partner of Smart Communications, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner. Today, over 100 joint customers of all sizes and lines of business rely on Smart Communications to handle their customer communications. Customers who are reaping the benefits of integrating the Smart Communications platform with Guidewire InsuranceSuite systems include Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance, Germania Insurance, Mountain West Farm Bureau & 360 Insurance, NLC Insurance Companies, Pekin Insurance, Safe Auto Insurance Company, Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, Westfield Insurance, and Zurich Insurance. These insurers are improving internal efficiency and affording business users ultimate control over the creation, management, and delivery of customer correspondence. They are also leading the way in providing the digital interactions that modern policyholders demand as customer experience becomes the new differentiator for carriers.

In addition to presenting a live demo in the Ecosystem Demo Theater on Monday, October 24 at 10:15am PST, attendees can also visit Booth P2 in the Partner Pavilion Pinyon Ballroom to learn more about how insurers can benefit from the out-of-the-box accelerators connecting Smart Communications to Guidewire InsuranceSuite. For more information about Guidewire Connections 2022, visit https://connections.guidewire.com/.

For more information about Smart Communications’ partnership with Guidewire, please visit the partnership webpage.