BLUETTI Raised Nearly $8 Million on Indiegogo

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a doyen of the energy storage industry, BLUETTI has always been a top 3 player, and recently, they've brought a technologically superior product mix-AC500 & B300S, a super-powerful power system specifically for outages, off-grid trips, and RV living.

BLUETTI has raised $5 million after 15 days into their Indiegogo and $8 million in just 40 days. Till now, BLUETTI has smashed its three stretch goals, and therefore, BLUETTI has prepared a free gift pack for every AC500 backer, including a 100W type-c cable, a mug, and a t-shirt. Also, BLUETTI has pledged a 4-year warranty if reaching $10 million and a 5-year warranty for $12 million.

What is AC500 & B300S?

AC500+B300S provides an all-in-one energy solution catering to almost every need. Whether you're seeking power to back you up in an emergency, slash your electricity bills, or help you go completely off the grid, the AC500 system has you covered.

AC500 system can be charged to full very quickly. With a B300S battery, you can top it up in just 80 minutes. You can connect it to a wall outlet, roof solar or portable panels, car, generator, and lead-acid battery for a recharge. What's more, dual charging is also supported like AC+solar, AC+AC, etc. AC500+B300S takes up to 4,500W input, while AC500+2*B300S can achieve a massive 8,000W.

AC500 system is 100% modular with an expandable capacity from 3kWh to 36kWh by adding external batteries. One AC500 accepts up to 6 B300S for 18kWh. Integrate two AC500 systems into one, and you'll get 36kWh.

With 5,000W continuous output, AC500 can run your window air conditioner, washing machine, and other appliances. If you need higher power during outages, tie two AC500 systems to the home main panel via a transfer switch. This way, your home power supply's output boosts up to 10,000W and handles all your home circuits, even 240V ones, space heater, dryer, cutting machine, etc. Just get an AC500, pair it with B300, and you'll have your power supply upgraded. The AC500 starts at $1,499.

B300S can also be used as a standalone power source with a 100W USB-C, a 12V/10A car outlet, and an 18W USB-A.

Expand Possibilities With Add-ons

Team up with Reliance, BLUETTI introduced a brand new transfer switch to integrate BLUETTI power system into users' home grid. A single AC500 system costs only $639 to get the grid connection kit; the AC500 split phase system (including two AC500 units) costs $679.

The 420W monocrystalline solar panel PV400 is also available. Compared to polycrystalline panels, PV400 is more durable and can withstand high temperatures. Up to 6*PV400 can be used to charge AC500+B300S, and it only takes 2 hours to a full capacity. There are only 200 sets left for $799. The price will soon go up to $899.

BLUETTI Indiegogo campaign is about to close by the end of October. To contribute to their event, please visit

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/bluetti-ac500-b300s-home-backup-power-station

Press Contact:

Amanda@bluetti.com

Contact Information:

amanda yan

Integrated Marketing for Bluetti

amanda@bluetti.com

+8615013559696



Related Files

AC500 PR 8M-PRN(1).docx

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment