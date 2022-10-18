GR8 People named “Users Love Us” from G2 Crowd

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GR8 People, the leading talent acquisition platform to source, attract, engage and hire every workforce type in one seamless experience, from a single platform, announced today it has been awarded the “Users Love Us” badge by G2 Crowd for Fall 2022.





This award indicates that GR8 People earned substantial customer satisfaction scores and market presence scores on the feedback of actual users. G2 relies on first-party unfiltered, unbiased reviews from verified customers using TA platforms, including GR8 People. The structure and consistency of the G2 trust badges matter because they provide merit to real customer feedback. Specifically, the ‘Users Love Us’ Badge showcases highly satisfied customers.

“GR8 People customers are at the core of everything we do,” notes Chief Customer Officer Pat Amaral. ‘Our users’ feedback is the true reflection of our success, and for GR8 People, this is the highest honor we could receive. We strive every day to exceed our customers’ expectations in all facets of the business, but especially in customer experience and service."

Why Does Customer Experience Matter? Hear from our Customers

“In particular, our PM has been an absolute savior this week. She was answering my emails all day long Saturday and even did a Zoom meeting with me at MIDNIGHT Sunday night while I panicked. Any question or issue that came up during our first week live were responded to with an answer or a fix literally within minutes, sometimes seconds. WHAT!? Who does that!? They are THE BEST!”

Michelle Allbee, Sr. Director HR Operations, Key Energy Services

Quotes submitted via G2 reviews over the past year – a common theme emerges – GR8 People’s Customer Support is world class!

“The team at GR8 People are real partners.” “I love the partnership that GR8 People has created with our company.” “GR8 People has excellent customer support.” “GR8 people Support is one of the most helpful and professional teams that I've ever seen.” “GR8 People provides the best support I have experienced from a vendor. They are quick to respond to any question. The support team is very knowledgeable of their product.” “Incredible client support - immediate response, incredibly flexible, the GR8 People team happily partner with our other vendors where solutions require collaboration.”

"The Users Love Us badge in particular is a testament to the level of service we provide our customers to help them attract, engage and hire the best workforce…every day," said Diane Smith, CEO at GR8 People. "Our customers deserve world-class software and a customer success team that will work with them side by side with knowledge, commitment and expertise to reach and exceed their recruiting goals. We are grateful and humbled by this badge."

