Call for Corrosion-free semiconductor & thermal products to take the Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Market cross US$ 333.9 Mn by year 2032 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pyrolytic boron nitride market stands at US$ 201.8 Mn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 333.0 Mn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2022 and 2032.



Pyrolytic boron nitride is being increasingly used to produce plates, crucibles, boats, and likewise due to its specific properties like thermal stability and exceptional mechanical strength. These factors are expected to take the pyrolytic boron nitride market by storm in the forecast period.

Pyrolytic boron nitride comes across as one of the quality ceramic materials possessing a hexagonal crystal structure. Thus ceramic could be categorized as a high-temperature, anisotropic ceramic. It’s conducive wherein lower thermal expansion co-efficient, higher strength, and explicit thermal shock resistance are needed. 0% porosity is another advantage of pyrolytic boron nitride.

It has also been observed that pyrolytic nitride renders a much better performance as compared to certain counterparts. It, actually, stands out due to higher dielectric strength, low density, non-porous nature, and higher purity.

With nothing to hold the electronics vertical back, tremendous growth of the OLEDs and various compound semiconductors is there to keep the hopes high for pyrolytic boron nitride market in the forecast period. OLED televisions are continuously climbing the chart of popularity owing to diverse benefits regarding black levels and viewing angles.

The CVD process helps the pyrolytic boron nitride have a nearly perfect layered structure, which, in turn, makes it all the more suitable for crucibles in OLED vertical.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Comprehensive Insights@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8048

Graphite-based pyrolytic boron nitride coating products are being increasingly asked for. Graphite is well-suited in thermal applications due to chemical resistance and thermal characteristics. Coated graphite gets processed into 2D or 3D articles. The applications, apart from crucibles, include boats, wafers, and tubes. Coated pyrolytic boron nitride also serves graphite heaters well, so as to avert corrosion.

As stated above, purity level of pyrolytic boron nitride is 99.9%. This characteristic serves the semiconductor manufacturing process well.

At the same time, fact that boron halide and ammonia do react under higher temperature to form higher vacuum conditions for pyrolytic boron nitride can’t be ignored. The CVD (chemical vapour deposition) process does have certain disadvantages like needing high deposition temperatures for achieving sufficient crystallinity. This proves to be pretty cumbersome and expensive. Plus, there are safety and chemical hazards associated with usage of toxic, flammable, and several other risk-related precursors. These require additional steps in handling and treating reactor exhaust. Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Market’.

Key Takeaways from Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Market

The US accounts for 17.3% of the overall market share and the status quo is expected to remain unchanged even going forward. This could be attributed to boom in semiconductors vertical.

Coming to the Asia-Pacific, South Korea holds the largest market share due to excessive emphasis on research and investment. The ultra-fine Processing technology is another cornerstone of pyrolytic boron nitride market in South Korea. China stands second herein. India is also expected to pick up pace in the pyrolytic boron nitride market going forward.

“The semiconductors vertical is bound to accelerate the pyrolytic boron nitride market in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-8048

Competitive Arena

Shin-Etsu Chemical holds the distinction of manufacturing pyrolytic boron nitride in Japan for the very first time. It’s used for producing molecular-beam epitaxy (apart from compound semiconductors). The applications include high functional pyrolytic boron nitride heaters and CIGS-based thin film to render photovoltaic power generation.



What does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the pyrolytic boron nitride market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on grade (high pure and ultra-pure), by product type (crucibles, boats, rods, plates, tubes, coatings, and likewise), and by application (water processing, OLED, furnace components, CSCG, and likewise).

Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Market Segmentation

By Grade:

High Pure

Ultra-pure

By Product Type:

Crucibles

Boats

Rods

Plates

Tubes

Coatings

Others



By Application:

Wafer Processing

OLED

Furnace Components

CSCG

Others





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Browse Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pyrolytic-boron-nitride-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

5. Global Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) Market Demand Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

5.1. Historical Market Volume (KGs) Analysis, 2017-2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (KGs) Projections, 2022-2032

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

6. Global Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) Market - Pricing Analysis

6.1. Regional Pricing Analysis by Manufacturing Process

6.2. Pricing Analysis by Regions

Read More TOC...

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & Materials Market Insights

Antimicrobial Nanocoatings Market Size: Antimicrobial Nanocoatings Market by Substrate, Material Type, End-Use Industry & By Region – Forecast 2022-2032

Silicon Nitride Market Trends: Silicon Nitride Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 - 2017 and Opportunity Assessment; 2018 – 2028

Fire Retardant Coatings Market Demand: Fire Retardant Coatings Market by Product Type, Material, End Use Industry & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Ceramic Tiles Market Share: Ceramic tiles market reads a recent study of durability, sustainability, and affordability benefitting in attributes of growth by Future Market Insights (FMI)

Dimethyl Carbonate Market Analysis: Dimethyl Carbonate Market by Grade, Application, End-Use & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com