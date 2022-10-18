Sail Croatia Continues to Work With Family-Owned & Operated Ships

Egham, Surrey, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Established in 2005, Sail Croatia is a globally focused, UK-based business providing luxury small ship cruises, party cruises, active cruises, and yacht experiences along the Dalmatian coast of Croatia.

The Company continues to work with family-owned and operated ships, after working tirelessly over the years to build these valuable local connections. These connections allow the Company to give back to local communities and provide customers with the most authentic experience possible.

Their Croatia small ship cruise experiences are designed to provide travellers with the option of choosing their ideal experience, selecting the cruise type that matches their holiday style and budget.

Lasting Experiences

Ensuring to deliver high-quality service standards by working with ABTA, the British Safety Council, and IOSH, Sail Croatia has become an industry leader in Travel Management and Health and Safety due to their strong belief in the education and training of their team.

Taking guidance from customer feedback, their Captains, crew, operations teams and management, they are proud to have created one of the leading cruise experiences available in Croatia.

With so many different cruise types to choose from, such as luxury small ship cruises, active cruises, party cruises, and yacht experiences, you are sure to find the ideal small ship cruise to match your individual preferences and budget.

Below are some of the 2023 cruises that are currently available. These cruises run on return or one-way itineraries, departing from Split or Dubrovnik.

Navigator

Aimed at 18 to 39-year-olds, this cruise is perfect for those looking for the ultimate party cruise experience.

You will be able to join other travellers and make lasting connections while you swim, explore, party, and repeat.

Elegance

If you are looking for luxury at sea, then choose one of Sail Croatia’s Elegance Cruises.

Targeted at mature travellers (45+), this indulgent cruise takes place on some of the highest quality ships on the Adriatic Sea.

Explorer

Unwind and explore with the perfect blend of sightseeing, relaxing, and socialising between Split and Dubrovnik with this Explorer Cruise. This cruise type is perfect for couples and young professionals.

Cycle or Hike

If you’re looking for a more active way to explore beautiful Croatia, then choose Sail Croatia’s Cycle or Hike Cruise.

These exciting cruises are ideal for those who would rather complete their sightseeing while zipping down a bike trail or making the most of nature with a scenic hike.

Flotilla Sailing

This 7-day party tour is perfect for 18 to 39-year-olds and has the exciting blend of sailing, relaxing, partying, and exploring the sunny Croatian coast.

Yacht Charters

Want to set sail independently? This classic bareboat sailing option allows small groups to explore the gorgeous Adriatic Sea undisturbed.

Private Yacht Tours

If you would prefer someone to do the sailing for you, then a skippered sailing holiday should be on your radar! Private Yacht Tours are the ideal package for families or groups of friends looking for a relaxing and hassle-free sailing experience in Croatia.

More information

To find out more about Sail Croatia and to see a full list of their small ship cruises, please visit their website at https://www.sail-croatia.com/.

