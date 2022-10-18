70% of Beverage Cans Demand Stimulated by Aluminum Cans: Report Fact.MR

Rockville, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global beverage cans market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5% across the 2021-2031 forecast period, according to Fact.MR’s recently published report. A valuation of US$ 70 Billion is projected for the market. Manufacturers are capitalizing on the surging popularity of aluminum cans to garner heightened revenue shares.



Historically, from 2016 to 2020, sales of beverage cans expanded at over 4% CAGR, closing in at over US$ 45 Bn by the end of the said period. Demand has especially surged since the outbreak of COVID-19, as consumers inclined towards consumption of ready-to-drink carbonated, energy and alcoholic beverages across key regions.

A beverage can is a container that is particularly made for carrying liquids such as fruit and vegetable juices, carbonated drinks, beer, flavored drinks, and ready-to-drink coffee and tea. These cans can be constructed of plastic, metal, or aluminum, among other materials.

Manufacturers are focusing on advanced technologies and smart augmented reality packaging innovations. Delivering a wide range of content and stories through a unique AR code printed on aluminum cans is becoming a prevalent trend in recent years. The industry is constantly adapting and innovating changes to keep the cans colorful, attractive, and easy to use by inventing temperature-sensitive inks.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By material, aluminum beverage cans to account for 70% of global demand through 2031

2 piece beverage cans to sell like hot cakes, accounting for over 3 out of 5 sales

Carbonated soft drinks to be most widely marketed beverages, accounting for 2/5th of overall demand

U.S to emerge as a promising market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% until 2031

Asia to represent substantial growth prospects, yielding 60% of total demand, primarily spurred by India and China



Global Beverage Cans Market: Competitive Landscape

Strategic collaborations enable beverage industries to increase revenue and market share. New products and technologies will enable the growth of beverage cans in the food & beverage industry.

CANPACK, a major producer of aluminum cans, analyzes market trends and drivers to produce design solutions for beverage producers that take product branding to the next level. With CANPACK’s Quadromix technology the firm is capable of creating four different designs in a single production run.

SNSTECH develops a resealable can designed for reusing content over and over again. SipNShut, a 100% aluminum resealable beverage cans be developed by SNSTech, has the added benefit of running on existing canning lines with ease and is described as having a smooth pour like a standard beverage can.

Key Players

Crown Holdings Inc.

Ardagh Group

Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (Novelis)

Ball Corporation

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings

Kian Joo Can Factory

CPMC Holdings Ltd

Key Segments of Beverage Cans Industry Research

By Structure Two-Piece Three-Piece

By Material Steel Aluminium Other (Glass & Plastic)

By Capacity Less than 12 Ounces Between 12-24 Ounces More than 24 Ounces

By Application Alcoholic Beverage Cans Carbonated Soft Drinks Sports & Energy Drinks Other Beverage Cans

By Region: North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



More Insights Available

Fact.MR's, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the beverage cans market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics from 2021 to 2031.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on structure type (two-piece, three-piece), material (steel, aluminum, others), capacity (less than 12 ounces, 12-24 ounces, more than 24 ounces), and application (alcoholic beverages, carbonated soft drinks, sports & energy drinks, other beverages), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

