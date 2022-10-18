Wage Arrestment Expert: Non-Profit Organisation Launches New Website To Help Scottish Residents Deal With Rising Council Tax Debt

Glasgow, Scotland, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Launched by Social Entrepreneur Chris Richards, the original founder of Council Tax Advisors, Wage Arrestment Expert is a free service designed specifically to help those with a Wage Arrestment in place or facing the threat of a wage arrestment (or earnings arrestment) as a result of falling into arrears with their Council Tax.

Their team have over a decade of experience in dealing with all Scottish Local Authorities and Sheriff Officers, such as Scott & Co, Walker Love, Stirling Park, and Adam M Adamson, and can provide specialist expertise on Council Tax regulations and collection procedures.

With the total outstanding debt owed to Scottish authorities in 2021/2022 tax year totalling in excess of £200m, Wage Arrestment Expert have launched their new website, partnered with several leading UK debt advice firms to provide access to debt solutions when necessary. Wage Arrestment Expert have also moved to new offices in Glasgow to offer those dealing with council tax debt in Scotland expert help and advice.

Due in part to the Coronavirus Pandemic, Scotland’s Council Tax debt has increased by more than 50% in just one tax year.

Wage Arrestment Expert offers a free confidential advice and mediation service to help reduce the number of Scottish residents in Council Tax debt and provide effective solutions to those who are facing wage arrestment issues.

Their specialist advisors have the essential knowledge and experience to provide impartial guidance on several areas of Wage Arrestment Expert, including:

Unpaid Council Tax

Benefit Overpayments

Additionally, through their service you can receive help to stop Sheriff companies – these are companies in Scotland that work with both private and public sector organisations to recover outstanding debt.

There is also the added benefit of one of their specialist advisors mediating and negotiating with Sheriff companies on your behalf in very specific circumstances. This allows them to negotiate an affordable and sustainable repayment plan to fit within your financial capabilities and avoid any further action from taking place while helping you keep your possessions.

