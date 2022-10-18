Sustainable Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Welcomes Investors and Analysts to its Mining Campuses in Atlanta

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (“CleanSpark”), America’s Bitcoin Miner™, today announced it will host investors and analysts at two of its bitcoin mining campuses in Atlanta, Georgia, beginning 9:30 a.m. ET on November 3.

CleanSpark’s executive leadership team will present on the company’s significant growth opportunities, financial objectives, and corporate strategy surrounding low-carbon bitcoin mining, followed by a Q&A session with management.

In-person attendees have the chance to take pictures and videos, see the inner workings of an American bitcoin mining facility up close, and interact with CleanSpark’s senior leadership team. For more information regarding the November 3 investor and analyst day, please contact the investor team at ir@cleanspark.com.

There will be an open house at CleanSpark’s Norcross campus on November 2 for local dignitaries and media beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET. Interested parties can email pr@cleanspark.com.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is America’s Bitcoin Miner™. Since 2014, we’ve helped people achieve energy independence for their homes and businesses. In 2020, we began applying that expertise to develop sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, an essential tool for financial independence and inclusion. We strive to leave the planet better than we found it by sourcing and investing in low-carbon energy like wind, solar, nuclear, and hydro. We cultivate trust and transparency among our employees, the communities we operate in, and the people around the world who depend on Bitcoin. CleanSpark is a Forbes 2022 America's Best Small Company and holds the 44th spot on the Financial Times' List of the 500 Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas. For more information about CleanSpark, please visit our website at www.cleanspark.com.

