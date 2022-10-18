SNPW Subsidiary Sun Pacific Power Corp has engaged the services of Invictus Risk Solutions to Provide Insurance Wrap for $50 Million Funding of its Solar Manufacturing Plant 

MANALAPAN, N.J., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Pacific Holding Corp. ( Other OTC: SNPW ) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sun Pacific Power (“SPP”) has engaged the services of Invictus Risk Solutions to assess the opportunity of providing an insurance wrap for a $50 million-dollar funding of the company’s planned US based solar manufacturing plant through Lloyds of London, London corporate, and other supporting insurance markets. The financing is commencing at this time and underwriting analysis of the project will determine feasibility, testing, and other market considerations.



Nicholas Campanella, CEO of Sun Pacific Holding Corp, stated, “As part of our renewable energy platform we move through our underwriting, analysis and feasibility study. We have identified property that will add high value to our platform of becoming a key solution in the solar industry while producing over 1GW of solar panels per year to our customers. This project should make an important contribution for the emerging solar industry in its fast-growing market.”

Mr. Campanella further added, “We are excited to be working with a strong team of advisors and underwriters who will provide our insurance wrap in cooperation with the State officials. The state’s team is providing a strong access to a labor force as well classifying our proposed property as a foreign trade zone designation.”

Paul Rowland, Senior Partner of Invictus Risk Solutions, stated:

“I was very impressed with Nick's experience and strengths and by the detail and positivity of the Sun Pacific business plan. Accordingly, I am certain that we can find a way to provide a "best in class" and "best in market" service and solution. This will support the risk transfer structure that the Sun Pacific business model and funding require in the short term. In the long term, we hope to establish a strategic friendship and partnership going forward with Nick and his panel of other valued advisors.

The purpose of our engagement is to offer a bespoke suite of insurance products that "wrap" around the proposed investment and project.

Our singular goal is to protect all parties by advancing, amongst others, account receivable, construction, financial, liability, management, and operational elements to enhance and support the security of the proposed project.

By offsetting the risk, we seek to drive the enthusiasm and positivity of the proposed key funders to engage.”

About Sun Pacific Holding Corp.

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. ( Other OTC: SNPW ) uses management's knowledge and experience to serve its customers and now its shareholders through quality service and equipment, working to keep customers satisfied, and by doing our part in protecting the environment with smart green technology. For more information, visit www.sunpacificholding.com .

About Invictus Risk Solutions

Invictus is an award-winning Client Advocate insurance, risk management, and securitization consultancy. The company continues to stand out above its competitors through a long-term strategy which is to provide the correct risk transfer solutions to evidence an attentive, knowledgeable, proactive, and professional service.

Created in February 2015, Invictus has received several industry and peer awards. The most recent awards were presented during the COVID years of 2020 – 2022. These recognize the consistently high level of bespoke, knowledgeable, and skillful solutions offered as a trusted advisor by Invictus to its Clients during a very difficult financial, humanitarian and geo-political environment and experience.

