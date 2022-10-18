Sifter Offers a Technology Solution in Response to White House Call to Action on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sifter SP, Inc. announces the availability of powerful technology to help grocery retailers, digital healthcare, and health professionals meet the nutrition and wellness goals outlined by the recent White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health.

More than 60% of U.S. adults struggle with diet-related chronic conditions such as heart disease and Type 2 diabetes—a public health crisis that can be addressed by digital technology at the grocery store level. Sifter's technology solutions are designed to help build the type of "food as medicine" programs and initiatives necessary to meet the ambitious call to action of the Biden Administration's initiative.

Using Sifter's API toolkit, food retailers can empower their shoppers to "shop by diet"—to easily find foods, in store or online, that fit hyper-specific combinations of dietary needs, from diabetes to high cholesterol to food allergens. This new digital technology can work in tandem with food care programs, healthcare providers, retailers, and health insurance to help reduce barriers to food security by identifying products suited to an individual's specific dietary needs and eligible under a federal nutrition assistance program. Consistent with the National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, Sifter provides technology that makes it easier than ever before to manage health conditions through diet.

About Sifter

Pioneering grocery e-commerce entrepreneurs Andrew and Thomas Parkinson, founders of Peapod and ItemMaster, created Sifter, a Nutrition as a ServiceTM technology company to make healthy eating easy for everyone. Sifter technology gives retailers and health-oriented companies the ability to offer consumers a fast, scientifically accurate way to find foods that match their unique dietary preferences and food avoidance needs. See how it works by downloading the mobile app. For businesses seeking to leverage Sifter functionality, visit Sifter.solutions.

Contact Information:

Elana Margolis

Director of Public Relations

elana@sifter.shop

7736100019



