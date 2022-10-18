Nuart Film Festival to Open October 21st at West Los Angeles' Nuart Theatre

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The inaugural Nuart Fest opens October 21 - 30, 2022, to celebrate the reopening of the Nuart Theatre after its renovation. The 1930, single-screen, historic Nuart is the very first theatre in the Landmark Theatres chain. The 10-day long festival is an eclectic mix of sneak previews and special screenings of films that made midnight movie history at the Nuart. guests, and giveaways.

In-person appearances confirmed for the Nuart Fest include Director Penelope Spheeris (The Decline Of Western Civilization Part III); Mink Stole (Pink Flamingos); Screenwriters Scott Alexander & Larry Karaszewski; Actor Micheal Ward (Empire of Light); Director Eric Appel (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story); Directors Clay Tatum & Whitmer Thomas (The Civil Dead);and the shadow cast, Sins O' The Flesh.

"Landmark's inaugural Nuart Fest is a celebration of the theatre's historical significance as a rite of passage for Los Angeles moviegoers and creatives, said Landmark Theatres' President Kevin Holloway. "The theatre's renovation is a testament to its ongoing importance as a pillar within the community."

The schedule for the Nuart Festival is as follows:

Friday, October 21, 2022 - OPENING NIGHT - 7:30 PM

EMPIRE OF LIGHT (2022) - SPECIAL ADVANCE SCREENING WITH Q&A FROM ACTOR MICHEAL WARD

Opening night ticket comes with Nuart t-shirt, tote bag, plus popcorn and a drink.

-----

Saturday, October 22, 2022 - 7:30 PM

PINK FLAMINGOS (1972) - SPECIAL SCREENING - DRAG BINGO! MINK STOLE IN PERSON!

Drag Bingo (6:00 pm - 7:30 pm) - Introduction with John Waters' film regular Mink Stole.

-----

Sunday, October 23, 2022 - 8:00 PM

SPECIAL SCREENING of THE CIVIL DEAD (2022) - PRECEDED BY THE 2022 SLAMDANCE 2022 SCREENPLAY AWARDS

Q&A with Directors Clay Tatum & Whiter Thomas

-----

Tuesday, October 25, 2022 - 7:30 PM

ERASERHEAD (1977) - SPECIAL SCREENING

-----

Wednesday, October 26, 2022

REAL LIFE (1979) - SPECIAL SCREENING Shown in 35mm

Q&A with Scott Alexander & Larry Karaszewski.

--------

Thursday, October 27, 2022 - 7:30 PM

WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY (2022)

Post screening Q&A with Director, Eric Appel.

-------

Friday, October 28, 2022 - 7:30 PM

THE DECLINE OF WESTERN CIVILIZATION PART III (1998) - SPECIAL SCREENING

In person Q&A with Penelope Spheeris, conversation with Mark Toscano, of the Academy Film Archive.

-----

Saturday, October 29

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW (1975) - SPECIAL SCREENING

7:30 PM - SPECIAL SCREENING

----

11:00 PM - LATE SHOW

With their elaborate costumes, props and exuberance, the current generation shadow cast, Sins O' the Flesh (celebrating their 35th anniversary this year) will perform alongside the film and the audience.

-----

TO PURCHASE TICKETS: Online via landmarktheatres.com as well as in person at kiosks or at concessions stand once the theatre opens on October 21.

ADDRESS: The Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West Los Angeles, CA 90025

