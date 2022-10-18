Financial Advisor Chris Albright Joins LPL Financial, Forms Partnership to Strengthen Practice

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Chris Albright of Astra Wealth Advisors has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. He reported having served approximately $192 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement assets*, and joins LPL from Wells Fargo Financial Advisors Network.



With the move, Albright will partner with current LPL affiliated advisor Kimberly Santarsiero in an effort to strengthen his practice and expand services to clients. Santarsiero will now operate under the Astra brand.

“Astra Wealth Advisors is taking a well-thought, deliberate business decision for our clients and our firm to continue servicing clients in the best, most efficient manner possible,” Albright said. “With the support of an additional advisor, an enhanced trading platform, streamlined technology and additional operational support, we are confident our transition and acquisition will most definitely enhance our clients experience with Astra Wealth Advisors.”

Based in Clarks Green, Pa., Albright has nearly 30 years of experience providing comprehensive investment planning and wealth management for high-net-worth families, businesses and institutions. “Our goal as financial professionals is to help clients plan for financial security. Whether their goals involve building wealth through investing, funding a child's college education, planning for a comfortable retirement, or protecting their estate, we’re here to develop a roadmap to help clients work toward their goals and make wise financial decisions,” Albright said.

A driving force in Albright’s decision to move to LPL Financial is the firm’s ongoing investments in technology. “LPL’s tech spend is a true differentiator,” Albright said. “It’s evident that LPL is a fintech firm that supports its advisors with personalized, innovative solutions that empower us to deliver elevated services to our clients. As market compression continues in the industry, it’s crucial to partner with the firm with the best technology. It gives us a competitive edge.”

Albright also appreciates the firm’s commitment to the high-net-worth space with LPL Private Client, a team of partners who understand the sophisticated and unique needs of affluent clients and work closely with advisors to provide tailored and multi-faceted strategies and support.

Additionally, Albright said he believes the move to LPL will enhance his value proposition and make it easier to recruit other advisors to join his growing firm.

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, added, “We welcome Chris to the LPL community and congratulate him on the new partnership with Kim. It is an honor that he recognized the value we deliver to advisors for every dollar we spend on technology. We fully believe LPL’s integrated technology can be a game-changer, and we’ll continue to provide all of our advisors with innovative capabilities and differentiated service experiences so they can run efficient, productive and client-centered business. We look forward to supporting Astra Wealth Advisors for years to come.”

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from year-end 2021.

**Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022); among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 on Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 on Share of Advisors. (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021.

