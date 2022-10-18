The solar photovoltaic glass market is projected to grow from USD 6.2 billion in 2022 to USD 21.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 27.9% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Type, Application, End User, Installation Technology & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04970260/?utm_source=GNW



Based on type, the TCO-coated PV glass is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. TCO-coated glass is preferred in many solar applications due its high rate of transmission and a high Hayes value property.



The utility segment in application is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the utility segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Utility scale solar power plant are getting popular worldwide due to its capability of generating large amount of electricity.



This source of energy helps to meets the current energy demand in a renewable form.



By end-user, the perovskite module is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of solar photovoltaic glass market during 2022 to 2027.

Based on end-user, the perovskite module is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.Perovskite modules are getting popularity in global market as they can respond to wide range of light wavelength.



High efficiency, low potential material prices, and low processing costs are some of the major properties of this module.



The float glass segment in installation is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on installation, the float glass segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The properties of float glass such as extra clear, low-iron, high solar transmittance, among others makes it suitable option for many solar applications.



The solar photovoltaic glass market in South America region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

South America region is projected to register the highest CAGR in the solar photovoltaic glass market from 2022 to 2027. South America is one of the key markets for solar PV glass. The region has high demand for the solar PV glass due to rising demand from various end use applications



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 40%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 10%, Directors – 70%, and Others – 20%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 25%, North America – 20%, Europe – 45%, South America-5%, and Middle East & Africa- 5%



The solar PV glass report is dominated by players, Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd. (China), IRICO Group New Energy Co., Ltd. (China), Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd (China), Qingdao Jinxin Glass Co., Ltd. (China), Dongguan CSG Solar Glass Co., Ltd. (China), AGC Solar (Japan), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. (Taiwan), Sisecam Flat Glass (Turkey), Saint-Gobain (France), Borosil Renewables Ltd. (India), Hainan Development Holdings Nanhai Co., Ltd. (China) Guardian Glass (US), Hecker Glastechnik Gmbh & Co. Kg (Germany), Onyx Solar Group LLC (Spain), and Targray (Canada)



Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the size of the solar PV glass market based on type, application, end-user, installation, and region.It strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies.



It also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as new product development, agreements, acquisitions, and expansion, undertaken by them in the market.



