Global Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.3% over the period 2020-2027. Detection & Monitoring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Safety segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $598.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR



The Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$598.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$716.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 74 Featured) -

Ametek, Inc.

Arktis Radiation Detectors Ltd.

ATOMTEX

CANBERRA Industries, Inc.

Centronic Ltd.

Fluke Biomedical

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

GE Measurement & Control

LANDAUER, Inc.

LND Inc.

Ludlum Measurements, Inc.

Mirion Technologies, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation of North America

Radiation Monitoring Devices, Inc.

RAE Systems, Inc.

Redlen Technologies, Inc.

SE International, Inc.

Smiths Detection

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Ultra Electronics - Nuclear Control Systems





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Market Outlook

Outlook by Sector

Outlook by Region

Geiger-Müller Counters: Preferred Detectors for Manufacturing

Industry

Personal Dosimeters Market: Protecting Individuals from Risk of

Radiation Exposure

Portal Monitors - Ideal for Securing Borders and Facilities

Scintillators: Innovations Foster Adoption in Various End-Use

Sectors

Inorganic Scintillators Market

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Landscape

Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products - Global

Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ametek, Inc. (US)

Arktis Radiation Detectors Ltd. (Switzerland)

ATOMTEX (Belarus)

Centronic Ltd. (UK)

Fluke Biomedical (US)

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

GE Measurement & Control (US)

LANDAUER, Inc. (US)

LND Incorporated (US)

Ludlum Measurements, Inc. (US)

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (US)

CANBERRA Industries, Inc. (US)

Panasonic Corporation of North America (US)

Radiation Monitoring Devices, Inc. (US)

RAE Systems, Inc. (US)

Redlen Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

SE International, Inc. (US)

Smiths Detection (UK)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Ultra Electronics - Nuclear Control Systems (UK)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthcare: The Major End-Use Market for Radiation Detection &

Monitoring Devices

Increasing Cancer Incidence - A Business Case for Radiation

Detection Devices

Growing Popularity of Radiation Therapy Augurs Well for

Radiation Detection Market

Increasing Adoption of Nuclear Medicine Imaging to Stir Up

Demand for Radiation Detection Devices

Security Threats Bolster Demand for Radiation Detection Devices

from Defense & Homeland Security Sectors

Increasing Need for Radiation Detection in Industrial and

Scientific Markets

Resurgent Growth in Nuclear Power Generation Market - An

Opportunity to Tap

Fukushima Disaster Redirects Focus on Radiation Detection Devices

Phase Out of Nuclear Power Plants: A Reason to Worry for

Radiation Detection Market?

Proposals to Add Nuclear Power Plants in Asia - Opportunities

for Growth

Shift towards Renewable Energy - Implications for Radiation

Detection at Nuclear Plants

Rising Demand for Radiation Detection Materials

Newer Materials Influence Radiation Detection Devices Market

Search for Helium-3 Gains Momentum

Focus on Reducing Cost and Improving Performance of Materials

Rare Earth Metals in the Spotlight

CZT Compounds Gain Attention across Industries

CZT Shows Tremendous Promise in Nuclear Medicine

Competitive Landscape in CZT Production

Existing and Emerging Sensor Technologies in PRDs & SPRDs

Comparison of Select Commercial PRDs with Neutron Detection

Comparison of Select Commercial SPRDs with Neutron Detection

Breakthroughs & Advancements in Radiation Detection & Monitoring

Advancements Aid in Faster & Effective Cargo Scanning

MMPDS - Enabling Faster Detection through Densely Shield Threats

MRDIS - Monitoring Trans-Shipment Cargo

Rhombus Power Develops Mercury Platform: A Solution to Helium-3

Shortage

Liverpool Researchers and CANBERRA to Develop Instruments for

Detecting Low-Level Radiation

Researchers to Develop Device for Gene Analysis to Assess

Radiation Exposure

Purdue Researchers Develop Low-Cost Radiation Sensors

University of Michigan Researchers Develop Polaris-H Nuclear

Radiation Detector

App Transforms Smartphone Cameras into Radiation Detectors

DNDO Encourages R&D for Breakthrough Technologies to Detect

Radiation

Stilbene - Enabling Faster Neutron Detection

New Technologies for SPRD to Improve Detection of Nuclear/

Radiological Sources

Dual Gamma-Neutron Detector Materials for Compact Detectors

Intelligent Radiation Sensing Systems - Networking Portable

Radiation Detectors

SNAR Program - Technology to Efficiently Detect Radiation Threats



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gas-Filled Detectors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Gas-Filled Detectors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Gas-Filled Detectors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scintillators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Scintillators by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Scintillators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solid-State Detectors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Solid-State Detectors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Solid-State Detectors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Homeland Security & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Homeland Security & Defense

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Homeland Security &

Defense by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Detection & Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Detection & Monitoring by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Detection & Monitoring

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Safety by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Safety by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Safety by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nuclear Power by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Nuclear Power by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Nuclear Power by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety

Products Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products by

Composition - Gas-Filled Detectors, Scintillators and

Solid-State Detectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Composition - Gas-Filled

Detectors, Scintillators and Solid-State Detectors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Composition - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas-Filled Detectors,

Scintillators and Solid-State Detectors for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products by

Application - Healthcare, Homeland Security & Defense,

Industrial, Nuclear Power and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Application - Healthcare,

Homeland Security & Defense, Industrial, Nuclear Power and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare, Homeland Security &

Defense, Industrial, Nuclear Power and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products by Product

Type - Detection & Monitoring and Safety - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Product Type - Detection &

Monitoring and Safety Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Detection & Monitoring and Safety

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products by

Composition - Gas-Filled Detectors, Scintillators and

Solid-State Detectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Composition - Gas-Filled

Detectors, Scintillators and Solid-State Detectors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Composition - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas-Filled Detectors,

Scintillators and Solid-State Detectors for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products by

Application - Healthcare, Homeland Security & Defense,

Industrial, Nuclear Power and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Application - Healthcare,

Homeland Security & Defense, Industrial, Nuclear Power and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare, Homeland Security &

Defense, Industrial, Nuclear Power and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products by Product

Type - Detection & Monitoring and Safety - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Product Type - Detection &

Monitoring and Safety Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Detection & Monitoring and Safety

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products by

Composition - Gas-Filled Detectors, Scintillators and

Solid-State Detectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Composition - Gas-Filled

Detectors, Scintillators and Solid-State Detectors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Composition - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas-Filled Detectors,

Scintillators and Solid-State Detectors for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products by

Application - Healthcare, Homeland Security & Defense,

Industrial, Nuclear Power and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Application - Healthcare,

Homeland Security & Defense, Industrial, Nuclear Power and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare, Homeland Security &

Defense, Industrial, Nuclear Power and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products by Product

Type - Detection & Monitoring and Safety - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Product Type - Detection &

Monitoring and Safety Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Detection & Monitoring and Safety

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

China for 2022 (E)

Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products by

Composition - Gas-Filled Detectors, Scintillators and

Solid-State Detectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Composition - Gas-Filled

Detectors, Scintillators and Solid-State Detectors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Composition - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas-Filled Detectors,

Scintillators and Solid-State Detectors for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products by

Application - Healthcare, Homeland Security & Defense,

Industrial, Nuclear Power and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Application - Healthcare,

Homeland Security & Defense, Industrial, Nuclear Power and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare, Homeland Security &

Defense, Industrial, Nuclear Power and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products by Product

Type - Detection & Monitoring and Safety - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Product Type - Detection &

Monitoring and Safety Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Detection & Monitoring and Safety

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products by

Composition - Gas-Filled Detectors, Scintillators and

Solid-State Detectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Composition - Gas-Filled

Detectors, Scintillators and Solid-State Detectors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Composition - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas-Filled Detectors,

Scintillators and Solid-State Detectors for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products by

Application - Healthcare, Homeland Security & Defense,

Industrial, Nuclear Power and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Application - Healthcare,

Homeland Security & Defense, Industrial, Nuclear Power and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare, Homeland Security &

Defense, Industrial, Nuclear Power and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products by Product

Type - Detection & Monitoring and Safety - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Product Type - Detection &

Monitoring and Safety Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Detection & Monitoring and Safety

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

France for 2022 (E)

Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products by

Composition - Gas-Filled Detectors, Scintillators and

Solid-State Detectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Composition - Gas-Filled

Detectors, Scintillators and Solid-State Detectors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Composition - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas-Filled Detectors,

Scintillators and Solid-State Detectors for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products by

Application - Healthcare, Homeland Security & Defense,

Industrial, Nuclear Power and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Application - Healthcare,

Homeland Security & Defense, Industrial, Nuclear Power and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare, Homeland Security &

Defense, Industrial, Nuclear Power and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products by Product

Type - Detection & Monitoring and Safety - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Product Type - Detection &

Monitoring and Safety Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Detection & Monitoring and Safety

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products by

Composition - Gas-Filled Detectors, Scintillators and

Solid-State Detectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Composition - Gas-Filled

Detectors, Scintillators and Solid-State Detectors Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Composition - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas-Filled Detectors,

Scintillators and Solid-State Detectors for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products by

Application - Healthcare, Homeland Security & Defense,

Industrial, Nuclear Power and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Application - Healthcare,

Homeland Security & Defense, Industrial, Nuclear Power and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare, Homeland Security &

Defense, Industrial, Nuclear Power and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products by Product

Type - Detection & Monitoring and Safety - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Product Type - Detection &

Monitoring and Safety Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Radiation Detection,

Monitoring and Safety Products by Product Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Detection & Monitoring and Safety

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for



