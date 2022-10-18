New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051650/?utm_source=GNW
Global Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.3% over the period 2020-2027. Detection & Monitoring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Safety segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $598.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR
The Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$598.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$716.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 74 Featured) -
Ametek, Inc.
Arktis Radiation Detectors Ltd.
ATOMTEX
CANBERRA Industries, Inc.
Centronic Ltd.
Fluke Biomedical
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
GE Measurement & Control
LANDAUER, Inc.
LND Inc.
Ludlum Measurements, Inc.
Mirion Technologies, Inc.
Panasonic Corporation of North America
Radiation Monitoring Devices, Inc.
RAE Systems, Inc.
Redlen Technologies, Inc.
SE International, Inc.
Smiths Detection
Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
Ultra Electronics - Nuclear Control Systems
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Market Outlook
Outlook by Sector
Outlook by Region
Geiger-Müller Counters: Preferred Detectors for Manufacturing
Industry
Personal Dosimeters Market: Protecting Individuals from Risk of
Radiation Exposure
Portal Monitors - Ideal for Securing Borders and Facilities
Scintillators: Innovations Foster Adoption in Various End-Use
Sectors
Inorganic Scintillators Market
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Landscape
Radiation Detection, Monitoring and Safety Products - Global
Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Ametek, Inc. (US)
Arktis Radiation Detectors Ltd. (Switzerland)
ATOMTEX (Belarus)
Centronic Ltd. (UK)
Fluke Biomedical (US)
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
GE Measurement & Control (US)
LANDAUER, Inc. (US)
LND Incorporated (US)
Ludlum Measurements, Inc. (US)
Mirion Technologies, Inc. (US)
CANBERRA Industries, Inc. (US)
Panasonic Corporation of North America (US)
Radiation Monitoring Devices, Inc. (US)
RAE Systems, Inc. (US)
Redlen Technologies, Inc. (Canada)
SE International, Inc. (US)
Smiths Detection (UK)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)
Ultra Electronics - Nuclear Control Systems (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Healthcare: The Major End-Use Market for Radiation Detection &
Monitoring Devices
Increasing Cancer Incidence - A Business Case for Radiation
Detection Devices
Growing Popularity of Radiation Therapy Augurs Well for
Radiation Detection Market
Increasing Adoption of Nuclear Medicine Imaging to Stir Up
Demand for Radiation Detection Devices
Security Threats Bolster Demand for Radiation Detection Devices
from Defense & Homeland Security Sectors
Increasing Need for Radiation Detection in Industrial and
Scientific Markets
Resurgent Growth in Nuclear Power Generation Market - An
Opportunity to Tap
Fukushima Disaster Redirects Focus on Radiation Detection Devices
Phase Out of Nuclear Power Plants: A Reason to Worry for
Radiation Detection Market?
Proposals to Add Nuclear Power Plants in Asia - Opportunities
for Growth
Shift towards Renewable Energy - Implications for Radiation
Detection at Nuclear Plants
Rising Demand for Radiation Detection Materials
Newer Materials Influence Radiation Detection Devices Market
Search for Helium-3 Gains Momentum
Focus on Reducing Cost and Improving Performance of Materials
Rare Earth Metals in the Spotlight
CZT Compounds Gain Attention across Industries
CZT Shows Tremendous Promise in Nuclear Medicine
Competitive Landscape in CZT Production
Existing and Emerging Sensor Technologies in PRDs & SPRDs
Comparison of Select Commercial PRDs with Neutron Detection
Comparison of Select Commercial SPRDs with Neutron Detection
Breakthroughs & Advancements in Radiation Detection & Monitoring
Advancements Aid in Faster & Effective Cargo Scanning
MMPDS - Enabling Faster Detection through Densely Shield Threats
MRDIS - Monitoring Trans-Shipment Cargo
Rhombus Power Develops Mercury Platform: A Solution to Helium-3
Shortage
Liverpool Researchers and CANBERRA to Develop Instruments for
Detecting Low-Level Radiation
Researchers to Develop Device for Gene Analysis to Assess
Radiation Exposure
Purdue Researchers Develop Low-Cost Radiation Sensors
University of Michigan Researchers Develop Polaris-H Nuclear
Radiation Detector
App Transforms Smartphone Cameras into Radiation Detectors
DNDO Encourages R&D for Breakthrough Technologies to Detect
Radiation
Stilbene - Enabling Faster Neutron Detection
New Technologies for SPRD to Improve Detection of Nuclear/
Radiological Sources
Dual Gamma-Neutron Detector Materials for Compact Detectors
Intelligent Radiation Sensing Systems - Networking Portable
Radiation Detectors
SNAR Program - Technology to Efficiently Detect Radiation Threats
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
