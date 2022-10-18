The OTC braces and supports market is valued at an estimated USD 942 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1,286 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.4%

New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "OTC Braces & Supports Market by Product, Type, Application, Distribution - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04826731/?utm_source=GNW

Other factors such as increased sales of over-the-counter and online products and marketing and educating initiatives undertaken by key product manufacturers will provide a huge growth and expansion opportunities for these players in the market.

The knee braces and supports segment accounted for the largest share of the otc braces and supports market, by product

Based on product, the otc braces and supports market is segmented into knee braces and supports; ankle braces and supports; back, hip, & spine braces and supports; foot walkers and orthoses; hand & wrist braces and supports; shoulder braces and supports; elbow braces and supports; and facial braces and supports. The knee braces and supports segment is expected to have the highest growth during the study period mainly as these products provide clinical and medical support, decrease the rotation of the knee, limit the harm due to motion, and protect from the post-surgical threat of injury.



Preventive Care captured the largest market share in the otc bracing and supports applications market

Based on the application, the otc braces and supports market is segmented into preventive care, ligament injury, osteoarthritis, compression therapy, and other applications.The preventive care segment is expected to have the largest share of the market in 2022.



This large share is due to increase in quick and reliable availability of over the counter braces and growing public awareness about health.

Pharmacies & retailers to hold the largest market share in the global otc braces and supports market, by distribution channel

On the basis of the distribution channel, the otc braces and supports market is classified into pharmacies & retailers, e-commerce platforms, orthopedic clinics and hospitals.Pharmacies & retailers are expected to hold the largest share in distribution channel segment in the otc braces and supports market in 2022.



Market growth of this segment is highly attributed to large scale sourcing and availability of orthopedic bracing and support products in the retailers & pharmacies and increasing preference of off-the-shelf products for foot injuries in major countries (due to easy access).



The Asia Pacific market to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The otc braces and supports market is divided into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the study period.



Demand for otc braces and supports in the APAC supported by the increase in aging and obese population (associated with the high orthopedic & diabetes-related diseases) and increased health spending in APAC countries. Due to the region’s high-growth potential, key product manufacturers carry out strategic initiatives such as product marketing to maintain their position in the market.



