Cocoa Butter Market Size to Reach US$7.5 Bn in Revenue by 2025 End, Projects a New Fairfield Market Research Study

London, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exhibiting an estimated CAGR of 5.1% between 2021 and 2025, global cocoa butter market will most likely reach the valuation of over US$7.5 Bn by the end of forecast period. While cocoa butter has been extensively used across the food and beverages industry, especially in chocolate making, a widening application base across the cosmetics and personal care industry is expected to provide the market with the next leg of growth. A new report published by Fairfield Market Research suggests that as the boom around organic products grows denser in cosmetics and beauty industry, cocoa butter manufacturing brands are expected to discover lucrative revenue generation opportunities. The excellent aroma, creamy smooth texture, and solid nutrition profile of cocoa butter will predominantly drive demand across the various edible and non-edible product categories, says the report.

Get the Free Sample Copy of Report at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/cocoa-butter-market/request-sample

Key Research Insights

Global cocoa butter market revenue crossed the US$6.1 Bn mark in 2021

Sales of cocoa butter blocks accounted for more than US$2.6 Bn in 2019 and will continue to surge ahead

Europe remains the top consumer region with more than 45% market share





Insights into Segmental Analysis

The antioxidants-enriched, wholesome nature of cocoa butter had been underpinning its uptake in processed food sector, and chocolate and confectionary segments. Opportunities will reportedly flock cosmetics industry as cocoa butter makes strong headways into the skincare segment. Cocoa butter has been a desirable texturizing and nourishing agent and has been witnessing heightening demand for some of the top selling skincare products like body butter, lotion, and lip sparkles. With the innovative skincare ranges debuting the beauty industry frequently, cocoa butter market is expected to thrive on growing opportunities in future. Mounting consumer demand for organic and natural products further uphold the position of cocoa butter in global market. While food remains the key application area with more than 50% revenue share in the global market, cosmetics represent a highly lucrative category according to the report.

Key Report Highlights

The natural and organic trend thriving worldwide will largely boost cocoa butter sales

Conventional cocoa butter remains dominant despite soaring popularity of its organic counterpart

Global cocoa butter production is largely concentrated in West Africa





Insights into Regional Analysis

In terms of production of cocoa butter, West Africa, Southeast Asia, and South America have been the world’s largest producers and a few of the topmost producing countries include Ivory Coast, Ghana, Indonesia, and India. However, West Africa continues to be the production hub with around 70% share in global cocoa butter production. In terms of consumption, Europe, exceeding the US$2 Bn mark in 2019 revenue, will continue to be the prime market for cocoa butter producers from across the globe. The region is likely to maintain over 45% share in Asia Pacific is reportedly emerging as a highly lucrative revenue generation pocket on the back of rocketing bakery sales. Many of the key processors across the region have been emphasizing opening and expansion of their production facilities which may soon lead to a price drop. Cocoa butter sales are thus more likely to pick up in Asia Pacific.

Key Companies in Global Cocoa Butter Market

Cargill Inc., Barry Callebaut AG, Natra S.A., Shirin Asal Food Industrial Group PJSC, JB Foods Ltd, United Cocoa Processor, Inc, Bolmay Cocoa, Olam International Ltd, SunOpta, Inc., ECOM Agroindustrial Corporation

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/cocoa-butter-market/request-customization

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 – 2025 Market Size in 2021 US$6.1 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2025 US$7.5 Bn CAGR 5.1 % Key Players SunOpta, Inc., Shirin Asal Food Industrial Group PJSC, Bolmay Cocoa, United Cocoa Processor, Inc, Cargill Inc., Barry Callebaut AG, Olam International Ltd, JB Foods Ltd, Natra S.A., and ECOM Agroindustrial Corporation

Market Segmentation

Form Coverage

Blocks

Liquid

Powder





Product Type Coverage

Fully Deodorized

Natural

Semi Deodorized





By Nature Coverage

Organic

Conventional

Application Coverage

Food Bakery Confectionery Frozen Dessert Pet Food

Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Leading Companies

Olam International Ltd

Barry Callebaut

Cargill Incorporated

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

SunOpta Inc

NATRA

Guan Chong Berhad Group

JBCOCOA Sdn. Bhd

Moner Cocoa, S.A.

United Cocoa Processor, Inc

Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Technology-wise Analysis

Application-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com