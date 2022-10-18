New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Orphan Drugs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051495/?utm_source=GNW
Global Orphan Drugs Market to Reach $545.4 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Orphan Drugs estimated at US$201.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$545.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 15.3% over the period 2020-2027. Biologics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.8% CAGR and reach US$344.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Biologics segment is readjusted to a revised 14.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $59.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR
The Orphan Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$59.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$94.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.5% and 12.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR.
AbbVie Inc.
Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Amgen Inc.
AstraZeneca Plc.
Bayer AG
Biogen Inc.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Celgene Corp.
CEL-SCI Corporation
Concordia International Corp.
Eli Lilly and Company
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Genzyme Corp.,
Johnson & Johnson
Merck & Co. Inc.
Merck Serono SA
Novartis AG
Pfizer Inc.
Recordati S.p.A.
Sanofi SA
Shire Plc.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Increasing Adoption of Orphan Drugs by Manufacturers
The 1983 Orphan Drugs Act (ODA) Kickstarts the Industry
Major Orphan Drugs Legislations Worldwide
Orphan Drugs Market on a Rapid Growth Trajectory
Select Major Organizations Dealing with Rare Diseases in the
US, Canada, and EU
Incentives for Orphan Drug Designation Products in the US, EU,
and Japan
Market Challenges
Obstacles for Conducting Orphan Drug Research
Competition
Orphan Drugs Remain Strong in the Pharmaceutical Pipeline
Important Orphan Drugs in Pipeline
Orphan Drugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
AbbVie, Inc. (USA)
Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Switzerland)
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)
Amgen, Inc. (USA)
AstraZeneca Plc. (UK)
Bayer AG (Germany)
Biogen Inc. (USA)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (USA)
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (USA)
Celgene Corp. (USA)
CEL-SCI Corporation (USA)
Concordia International Corp. (Canada)
Eli Lilly and Company (USA)
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
Johnson & Johnson (USA)
Merck & Co., Inc. (USA)
Merck Serono International S.A. (Germany)
Merck Serono International S.A. (Germany)
Novartis AG (Switzerland)
Pfizer, Inc. (USA)
Recordati S.p.A. (Italy)
Orphan Europe (France)
Shire Plc. (Ireland)
Sanofi SA (France)
Genzyme Corp. (USA)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Regulatory Incentives - A Push in the Right Direction
Growing Unmet Medical Needs - Fulfilling the Gap
Rising Incidence of Rare Forms of Cancer - Opportunities Galore
Select Orphan Drugs for Cancer
Rise in Incidence of Renal Cell Carcinoma
Unmet Needs in AML
Aging Population Offers Growth Potential
Pre-Symptomatic Screening to Expand Market Base
Asia?s Rising Awareness and Growing Population to Drive Sales
Drug Repurposing Provides Therapies for Rare Diseases
The Trend of Old Drugs Re-Surfacing as Orphan Drugs Surges
Interest of Major Pharmaceutical Firms Signal a Shift in
Commercial Dynamics
Mergers and Acquisitions Drive Market Growth
Select Mergers & Acquisitions for Orphan Drugs as of the Year 2016
Growing Scrutiny over Skyrocketing Prices
Orphan Drugs with High Prices: 2016
Medical Advancements Foster Growth
Full Reimbursements Critical for Spurring Uptake of High-Priced
Orphan Drugs
Regulators to Scrutinize Exorbitant Pricing of Ultra-Orphan Drugs
Strong Market Potential for Ultra-Orphan Drugs for Amyloid
Light-chain Amyloidosis
Increasing Patient Engagement - The PAG Trend
Gene Therapy and Bioprocessing Preferred over Chronic Therapies
Companies Developing Gene Therapies
International Collaboration - The Way Forward
CNS Therapeutics to Gain Focus in the Orphan Drugs Market
Manufacturers Target Orphan Indications to Curtail Competition
in Broader Indications
Manufacturers Use Orphan Disease to Target Larger Therapeutic
Indications
Treating Autism - The Next Big Thing?
Sequencing Technology - The New Research Tool for Orphan Drugs
Innovations in Biotechnology - A Boon for Orphan Drug Research
Aging Gene Linked to Myeloma
Antibody with Potential to Treat Multiple Myeloma
Potential Treatment for Cystic Fibrosis Patients Infected with
Mycobacterium abscessus
Genetic Variants to Improve Treatment of Non-small Cell Lung
Cancer
