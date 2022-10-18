New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Orphan Drugs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051495/?utm_source=GNW

Global Orphan Drugs Market to Reach $545.4 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Orphan Drugs estimated at US$201.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$545.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 15.3% over the period 2020-2027. Biologics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.8% CAGR and reach US$344.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Biologics segment is readjusted to a revised 14.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $59.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR



The Orphan Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$59.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$94.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.5% and 12.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Increasing Adoption of Orphan Drugs by Manufacturers

The 1983 Orphan Drugs Act (ODA) Kickstarts the Industry

Major Orphan Drugs Legislations Worldwide

Orphan Drugs Market on a Rapid Growth Trajectory

Select Major Organizations Dealing with Rare Diseases in the

US, Canada, and EU

Incentives for Orphan Drug Designation Products in the US, EU,

and Japan

Market Challenges

Obstacles for Conducting Orphan Drug Research

Competition

Orphan Drugs Remain Strong in the Pharmaceutical Pipeline

Important Orphan Drugs in Pipeline

Orphan Drugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Regulatory Incentives - A Push in the Right Direction

Growing Unmet Medical Needs - Fulfilling the Gap

Rising Incidence of Rare Forms of Cancer - Opportunities Galore

Select Orphan Drugs for Cancer

Rise in Incidence of Renal Cell Carcinoma

Unmet Needs in AML

Aging Population Offers Growth Potential

Pre-Symptomatic Screening to Expand Market Base

Asia?s Rising Awareness and Growing Population to Drive Sales

Drug Repurposing Provides Therapies for Rare Diseases

The Trend of Old Drugs Re-Surfacing as Orphan Drugs Surges

Interest of Major Pharmaceutical Firms Signal a Shift in

Commercial Dynamics

Mergers and Acquisitions Drive Market Growth

Select Mergers & Acquisitions for Orphan Drugs as of the Year 2016

Growing Scrutiny over Skyrocketing Prices

Orphan Drugs with High Prices: 2016

Medical Advancements Foster Growth

Full Reimbursements Critical for Spurring Uptake of High-Priced

Orphan Drugs

Regulators to Scrutinize Exorbitant Pricing of Ultra-Orphan Drugs

Strong Market Potential for Ultra-Orphan Drugs for Amyloid

Light-chain Amyloidosis

Increasing Patient Engagement - The PAG Trend

Gene Therapy and Bioprocessing Preferred over Chronic Therapies

Companies Developing Gene Therapies

International Collaboration - The Way Forward

CNS Therapeutics to Gain Focus in the Orphan Drugs Market

Manufacturers Target Orphan Indications to Curtail Competition

in Broader Indications

Manufacturers Use Orphan Disease to Target Larger Therapeutic

Indications

Treating Autism - The Next Big Thing?

Sequencing Technology - The New Research Tool for Orphan Drugs

Innovations in Biotechnology - A Boon for Orphan Drug Research

Aging Gene Linked to Myeloma

Antibody with Potential to Treat Multiple Myeloma

Potential Treatment for Cystic Fibrosis Patients Infected with

Mycobacterium abscessus

Genetic Variants to Improve Treatment of Non-small Cell Lung

Cancer



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

