The global population health management market is projected to reach USD 53.3 billion by 2027 from USD 27.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 13.9%

However, lack of skilled IT professionals & high infrastructural investments are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.



The software segment is projected to be the largest segment& register the highest growth in the population health management market, by component

Based on the component, the software segment is projected to be the largest segment& register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors responsible for the growth of this segment is the increased adoption of software pertaining to improved operational efficiency, no upfront capital investment for hardware, enhanced patient engagement.



Healthcare Providers was the largest segment by the end user of population health management market in 2021

Healthcare providers segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate in the population health management market in 2021. Growing need to curtail healthcare costs, rising need for better financial outcomes, ACA mandates is expected to drive the demand for population health management services in the coming years.



APAC to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in the APAC region is mainly driven by factors such as the improving healthcare infrastructure, growing medical tourism, government initiatives for the adoption of HCIT, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the rising purchasing power of consumers will also propel market growth.



The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

• By Company Type - Tier 1:40%, Tier 2: 35%, and Tier 3: 25%

• By Designation - C-level: 25%, Director-level: 55%,and Others: 20%

• By Region - North America: 40%,Europe: 25%,AsiaPacific: 20%, Latin America: 10%,and Middle East & Africa: 5%.



Key players in the Population Health Management Market

The key players operating in the population health management market includeCerner Corporation (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), i2i Population Health (US), Health Catalyst (US), Optum (US), Enli Health Intelligence (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US), IBM Corporation (US), HealthEC LLC (US), Medecision (US), Arcadia (US), athenahealth (US), Cotiviti (US), NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (US), Conifer Health Solutions (US), SPH Analytics (US), Lightbeam Health Solutions (US), Innovaccer (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyses the population health management market and aims to estimate the market size and future growth potential of various market segments, based on components, delivery mode, end user, and region. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



