Splash Beverage Group’s TapouT to Be Sold Through New Mexico’s Admiral Beverage

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that its TapouT performance drink will now be distributed across the state of New Mexico through Wyoming-based Admiral Beverage Corporation.

Founded more than 50 years ago, Admiral Beverage and its related companies produce and distribute premium soft drinks, waters, teas, fruit juices, energy drinks, alcoholic beverages and more, through sales offices and distributorships in more than 9 states. TapouT will initially receive full state coverage across Admiral’s New Mexico distribution network.

Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO commented, “Admiral Beverage is well known as the distributor of one of the world’s most recognized names in soft-drinks for more than 50 years. They focus on elite brands in three production facilities, three transportation hubs and more than 25 distribution centers. Their New Mexico operations distributes beverages out of four locations, Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Santa Fe and Roswell. Our initial agreement will see all four TapouT SKUs distributed throughout New Mexico, and it is our hope that this relationship will grow to include all of Admiral Mountain States locations.”

Follow Splash Beverage Group on Twitter: www.twitter.com/SplashBev

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

For more information visit:

www.SplashBeverageGroup.com

www.copadivino.com

www.drinksalttequila.com

www.pulpo-loco.com

www.tapoutdrinks.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact Information:

Splash Beverage Group

Info@SplashBeverageGroup.com

954-745-5815