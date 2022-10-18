New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Animal Medication Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051416/?utm_source=GNW

Global Animal Medication Market to Reach $83.6 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Animal Medication estimated at US$58.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$83.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Companion Animals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$37.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cattle Farm Animals segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



The Animal Medication market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Pigs Farm Animals Segment to Record 6.6% CAGR



In the global Pigs Farm Animals segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 63 Featured) -

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Ceva Santé Animale S.A.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck Animal Health

Vetericyn Inc.

Vétoquinol SA

Virbac SA

Zoetis Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Importance of Animal Health: A Prelude

Common Diseases in Companion Animals

Recent Market Activity

Growing Demand for Animal Protein and Rising Pet Ownership

Drives Animal Medication Market

Recent FDA Approved Animal Medication: 2018

Industry Dynamics

Developed Regions Ahead; Developing Markets Gathering Momentum

Farm Animals - The Largest Market Category

Parasiticides Stay in the Lead

Veterinary Vaccines Drive Market Growth

Anti-Infectives: Also a Significant Market Segment

Animal Medication - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Bayer AG (Germany)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)

Ceva Santé Animale S.A. (France)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (UK)

Eli Lilly and Company (USA)

Merck Animal Health (Netherlands)

Vetericyn, Inc. (USA)

Vétoquinol SA (France)

Virbac SA (France)

Zoetis, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Pet Ownership and Spending Drives Demand

Companion Animals: A High Value Lucrative Market Segment

Need to Reduce the Foot Print of Food Production Drives Gains

Spread of Zoonotic Diseases Propels Growth

Unmet Animal Health Needs Drives Growth

Need to Ensure Sustainable Food Supply Spurs Growth

Increasing Demand for Animal Protein in Developing Countries to

Benefit the Market

Opportunity Indicators

Growing Trend of Human Drug Pharmacies Dispensing Veterinary

Medications

Flavored Veterinary Medications Registers Notable Growth

Safety Concerns: An Opportunity Generator

Healthy Investments in Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Drive Growth

Role of Pharmacokinetics in Animal Drug Development

Animal Health Market Expected to Gain from Antimicrobial

Resistance

Responsible use of Animal Medicines Ignites Interest in Herbal

Alternatives

Will the Growing Support for Hormone and Antibiotic Free Animal

Produce Impact the Growth Prospects of the Animal Medicine?

Veterinarians Loose Share to New Channels

Exclusive Animal Drugs Foray into Human Pharmacies

Rising ?Gray? Market Sales for Animal Health Drugs

Growing Momentum for Post Slaughter Strategies Bodes well for

Animal Medicine

Demand for Metabolic Modifiers Surging

Genomics to Influence Development of Animal Medicine in the Future

Nanotechnology Fast Gaining Ground in Animal Medicine

Animal Drug Distribution and Dispensing Sees Transformation - A

Growing Threat to Veterinarians

Generic Insurgency in Animal Health Market - Not As Strong As

in Human Health

Human Drugs Continue to Permeate Animal Drug Market,

Manufacturers Queue in to Capitalize on Growing Prospects

Managing a Portfolio of Drugs - Key to Business Risk Aversion

Aquaculture Medicines - A Growing Niche in the Animal

Medication Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Medication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Animal Medication by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Companion Animals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Companion Animals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Companion Animals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cattle Farm Animals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Cattle Farm Animals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cattle Farm Animals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pigs

Farm Animals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Pigs Farm Animals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Pigs Farm Animals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Categories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Categories by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Categories by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parasiticides by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Parasiticides by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Parasiticides by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Vaccines by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Vaccines by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-Infectives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Anti-Infectives by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Infectives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medicinal Feed Additives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Medicinal Feed Additives by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Medicinal Feed

Additives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Animal Medication Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Animal Medication Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal

Medication by Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm

Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other Categories - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Animal Medication by Category -

Companion Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and

Other Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Companion

Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other

Categories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal

Medication by Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines,

Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Animal Medication by Product

Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed

Additives and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed

Additives and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Medication by Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm

Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other Categories - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Animal Medication by

Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm

Animals and Other Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Companion

Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other

Categories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Medication by Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines,

Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Animal Medication by

Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives,

Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed

Additives and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Animal Medication Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Medication by Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm

Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other Categories - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Animal Medication by

Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm

Animals and Other Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Companion

Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other

Categories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Medication by Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines,

Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Animal Medication by

Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives,

Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed

Additives and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Animal Medication Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Medication by Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm

Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other Categories - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Animal Medication by

Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm

Animals and Other Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Companion

Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other

Categories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Medication by Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines,

Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Animal Medication by

Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives,

Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed

Additives and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Animal Medication Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Medication by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Animal Medication by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Medication by Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm

Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other Categories - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Animal Medication by

Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm

Animals and Other Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Companion

Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other

Categories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Medication by Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines,

Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Animal Medication by

Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives,

Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed

Additives and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Animal Medication Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Medication by Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm

Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other Categories - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Animal Medication by

Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm

Animals and Other Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Companion

Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other

Categories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Medication by Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines,

Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Animal Medication by

Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives,

Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed

Additives and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Animal Medication Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Medication by Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm

Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other Categories - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Animal Medication by

Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm

Animals and Other Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Companion

Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other

Categories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Medication by Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines,

Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Animal Medication by

Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives,

Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed

Additives and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Medication by Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm

Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other Categories - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Animal Medication by

Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm

Animals and Other Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Companion

Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other

Categories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Medication by Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines,

Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Animal Medication by

Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives,

Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed

Additives and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Animal Medication Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal

Medication by Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm

Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other Categories - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Animal Medication by Category -

Companion Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and

Other Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Companion

Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other

Categories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal

Medication by Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines,

Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Animal Medication by Product

Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed

Additives and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed

Additives and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Medication by Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm

Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other Categories - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Animal Medication by

Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm

Animals and Other Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Companion

Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other

Categories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Medication by Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines,

Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Animal Medication by

Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives,

Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed

Additives and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Medication by Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm

Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other Categories - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Animal Medication by

Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm

Animals and Other Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Companion

Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other

Categories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Animal Medication by Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines,

Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Animal Medication by

Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives,

Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed

Additives and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Animal Medication by Category - Companion Animals,

Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other Categories -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Animal Medication

by Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm

Animals and Other Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Animal

Medication by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Companion Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm Animals

and Other Categories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Animal Medication by Product Type - Parasiticides,

Vaccines, Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed Additives and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Animal Medication

by Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives,

Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Animal

Medication by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives, Medicinal

Feed Additives and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Animal Medication Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Animal Medication by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Animal Medication

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



