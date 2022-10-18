New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Animal Medication Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051416/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Animal Medication Market to Reach $83.6 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Animal Medication estimated at US$58.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$83.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Companion Animals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$37.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cattle Farm Animals segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
The Animal Medication market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Pigs Farm Animals Segment to Record 6.6% CAGR
In the global Pigs Farm Animals segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 63 Featured) -
Bayer AG
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
Ceva Santé Animale S.A.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc.
Eli Lilly and Company
Merck Animal Health
Vetericyn Inc.
Vétoquinol SA
Virbac SA
Zoetis Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051416/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Importance of Animal Health: A Prelude
Common Diseases in Companion Animals
Recent Market Activity
Growing Demand for Animal Protein and Rising Pet Ownership
Drives Animal Medication Market
Recent FDA Approved Animal Medication: 2018
Industry Dynamics
Developed Regions Ahead; Developing Markets Gathering Momentum
Farm Animals - The Largest Market Category
Parasiticides Stay in the Lead
Veterinary Vaccines Drive Market Growth
Anti-Infectives: Also a Significant Market Segment
Animal Medication - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Bayer AG (Germany)
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)
Ceva Santé Animale S.A. (France)
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (UK)
Eli Lilly and Company (USA)
Merck Animal Health (Netherlands)
Vetericyn, Inc. (USA)
Vétoquinol SA (France)
Virbac SA (France)
Zoetis, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Pet Ownership and Spending Drives Demand
Companion Animals: A High Value Lucrative Market Segment
Need to Reduce the Foot Print of Food Production Drives Gains
Spread of Zoonotic Diseases Propels Growth
Unmet Animal Health Needs Drives Growth
Need to Ensure Sustainable Food Supply Spurs Growth
Increasing Demand for Animal Protein in Developing Countries to
Benefit the Market
Opportunity Indicators
Growing Trend of Human Drug Pharmacies Dispensing Veterinary
Medications
Flavored Veterinary Medications Registers Notable Growth
Safety Concerns: An Opportunity Generator
Healthy Investments in Veterinary Pharmaceuticals Drive Growth
Role of Pharmacokinetics in Animal Drug Development
Animal Health Market Expected to Gain from Antimicrobial
Resistance
Responsible use of Animal Medicines Ignites Interest in Herbal
Alternatives
Will the Growing Support for Hormone and Antibiotic Free Animal
Produce Impact the Growth Prospects of the Animal Medicine?
Veterinarians Loose Share to New Channels
Exclusive Animal Drugs Foray into Human Pharmacies
Rising ?Gray? Market Sales for Animal Health Drugs
Growing Momentum for Post Slaughter Strategies Bodes well for
Animal Medicine
Demand for Metabolic Modifiers Surging
Genomics to Influence Development of Animal Medicine in the Future
Nanotechnology Fast Gaining Ground in Animal Medicine
Animal Drug Distribution and Dispensing Sees Transformation - A
Growing Threat to Veterinarians
Generic Insurgency in Animal Health Market - Not As Strong As
in Human Health
Human Drugs Continue to Permeate Animal Drug Market,
Manufacturers Queue in to Capitalize on Growing Prospects
Managing a Portfolio of Drugs - Key to Business Risk Aversion
Aquaculture Medicines - A Growing Niche in the Animal
Medication Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Animal Medication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Animal Medication by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Companion Animals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Companion Animals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Companion Animals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cattle Farm Animals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Cattle Farm Animals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cattle Farm Animals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pigs
Farm Animals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Pigs Farm Animals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Pigs Farm Animals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Categories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Categories by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Categories by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Parasiticides by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Parasiticides by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Parasiticides by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Vaccines by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Vaccines by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Infectives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Anti-Infectives by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Anti-Infectives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medicinal Feed Additives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Medicinal Feed Additives by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Medicinal Feed
Additives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Animal Medication Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Animal Medication Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal
Medication by Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm
Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other Categories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Animal Medication by Category -
Companion Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and
Other Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Companion
Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other
Categories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal
Medication by Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines,
Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Animal Medication by Product
Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed
Additives and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed
Additives and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Animal Medication by Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm
Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other Categories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Animal Medication by
Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm
Animals and Other Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Companion
Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other
Categories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Animal Medication by Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines,
Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Animal Medication by
Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives,
Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed
Additives and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Animal Medication Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Animal Medication by Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm
Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other Categories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Animal Medication by
Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm
Animals and Other Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Companion
Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other
Categories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Animal Medication by Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines,
Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Animal Medication by
Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives,
Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed
Additives and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Animal Medication Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Animal Medication by Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm
Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other Categories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Animal Medication by
Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm
Animals and Other Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Companion
Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other
Categories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Animal Medication by Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines,
Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Animal Medication by
Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives,
Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed
Additives and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Animal Medication Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Animal Medication by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Animal Medication by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Animal Medication by Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm
Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other Categories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Animal Medication by
Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm
Animals and Other Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Companion
Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other
Categories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Animal Medication by Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines,
Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Animal Medication by
Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives,
Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed
Additives and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Animal Medication Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Animal Medication by Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm
Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other Categories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Animal Medication by
Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm
Animals and Other Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Companion
Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other
Categories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Animal Medication by Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines,
Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Animal Medication by
Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives,
Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed
Additives and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Animal Medication Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Animal Medication by Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm
Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other Categories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Animal Medication by
Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm
Animals and Other Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Companion
Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other
Categories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Animal Medication by Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines,
Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Animal Medication by
Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives,
Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed
Additives and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Animal Medication by Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm
Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other Categories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Animal Medication by
Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm
Animals and Other Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Companion
Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other
Categories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Animal Medication by Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines,
Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Animal Medication by
Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives,
Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed
Additives and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Animal Medication Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal
Medication by Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm
Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other Categories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Animal Medication by Category -
Companion Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and
Other Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Companion
Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other
Categories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Animal
Medication by Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines,
Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Animal Medication by Product
Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed
Additives and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed
Additives and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Animal Medication by Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm
Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other Categories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Animal Medication by
Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm
Animals and Other Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Companion
Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other
Categories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Animal Medication by Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines,
Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Animal Medication by
Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives,
Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed
Additives and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Animal Medication by Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm
Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other Categories - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Animal Medication by
Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm
Animals and Other Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Companion
Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other
Categories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Animal Medication by Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines,
Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Animal Medication by
Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives,
Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Animal Medication by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed
Additives and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Animal Medication by Category - Companion Animals,
Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm Animals and Other Categories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Animal Medication
by Category - Companion Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm
Animals and Other Categories Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Animal
Medication by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Companion Animals, Cattle Farm Animals, Pigs Farm Animals
and Other Categories for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Animal Medication by Product Type - Parasiticides,
Vaccines, Anti-Infectives, Medicinal Feed Additives and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Animal Medication
by Product Type - Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives,
Medicinal Feed Additives and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Animal
Medication by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Parasiticides, Vaccines, Anti-Infectives, Medicinal
Feed Additives and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Animal Medication Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Animal Medication by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Animal Medication
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051416/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Animal Medication Market to Reach $83.6 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Animal Medication Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051416/?utm_source=GNW