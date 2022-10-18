The global EMI shielding market size is anticipated to grow from USD 6.6 billion in 2022 to USD 8.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "EMI Shielding Market by Material, Method, Industry - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04751617/?utm_source=GNW





Radiation method to contribute significant share from 2022 to 2027

EMI metal shielding is commonly used to protect a device from EMI radiation.Metal shielding typically provides a radiation EMI shielding range of up to 100 dB.



Cell phones and tablets use conductive plastics in consumer electronics to avoid harmful EMI radiation, which can affect signal quality.In hospitals, EMI shielding solutions are used in sensitive electrical equipment, such as electrocardiography (ECG) machines.



Military equipment also require EMI shielding solutions to reduce the effects of EMI radiation. Therefore, the radiation segment is projected to hold the largest market share from 2022 to 2027.



Automotive industry is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in EMI shielding market during the forecast period.

The automotive industry segment is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027.The fast changing global automotive industry has a high demand for EMI shielding solutions due to various electronics devices and components used in different vehicle systems.



Onboard GPS, navigation systems, Bluetooth capabilities, touchscreen infotainment systems hands-free features, and terrain management systems have increased the convenience and safety of the users but has also increased the use of such devices which are susceptible for EMI. Thus increasing usage of electronic devices and components is driving the use of EMI shielding solutions in automotive industry.



Asia is expected to account for the largest share of market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to contribute the largest size of the EMI shielding market during the forecast period.The region is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The increasing demand for EMI shielding solutions in various electronics devices and components as well as in automobile industry is driving the growth of the EMI shielding market. The consumer electronics and automotive industries are in the leading position in Asia Pacific, and the market for the healthcare and telecommunications & information technology is expected to grow at considerable rate in this region in the upcoming years.



Break-up of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation – C-level Executives – 35%, Directors – 45%, and Others – 20%

• By Region – North America - 30%, Europe – 25%, Asia Pacific – 30%, and RoW – 15%



Research Coverage:

The EMI shielding market has been segmented into method, material, industry and region. The EMI shielding market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).



Reasons to buy the report:

• Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast of the market based on method, material, industry and region have been conducted to give an overall view of the EMI shielding market.

• A value chain analysis has been performed to provide in-depth insights into the EMI shielding market.

• The key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the EMI shielding market have been detailed in this report.

• The report includes a detailed competitive landscape of the market, along with key players, as well as an in-depth analysis of their revenues

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04751617/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________