The Lifetime Value Company Selected as Best Tech Work Culture in New York Timmy Awards

NEW CITY, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech in Motion is proud to announce The Lifetime Value Company (LTV Co.) as New York's Best Tech Work Culture in the 8th Annual Timmy Awards, celebrating the best in tech workplaces across North America. Voted on by their peers in the tech industry, Best Tech Work Culture Regional Winners like LTV Co. have shown how to create a rewarding team environment by bringing tech employees together over a shared mission and fostering a community that values innovation, learning and technical creativity.

With regional winners selected in tech hub cities across North America, The Lifetime Value Company now moves to the final North American round, which will be judged by industry leaders from companies like PayPal, Salesforce, Fidelity and the New York Times. Winners will be announced live at a ceremony in early November.

"The Timmy Award Winners for Best Tech Work Culture this year have gone above and beyond in fostering a workplace that inspires, innovates and empowers their tech talent," said Lindsay Lewis, Executive Director at Tech in Motion's founder Motion Recruitment. "We are thrilled to help shine a light on great places to work like theirs and look forward to celebrating them further at the Timmy Awards ceremony."

The Lifetime Value Company is a fast-growing technology organization that builds exciting data products, from web-based services to best-in-class apps. Unlocking long-term value for customers and employees is at the heart of what we do.

"We're so excited to be selected as New York's Best Tech Work Culture in the Timmy Awards for the second consecutive year," said Josh Levy, CEO and co-founder of LTV Co. "We put a strong focus on ensuring our teams have the resources they need to be successful, so this honor is a wonderful acknowledgment of the culture we've built collectively."

As well as Best Tech Work Culture, the 2022 Timmys include five other categories: Best Tech Startup, Best Tech Enterprise Employer, Best Tech for Good, Best Tech Workplace for Diversity and Best Tech Manager.

Tech leaders, professionals and enthusiasts can all join the North American finalists to see who wins it all on Nov. 10 at the 2022 Timmy Awards Ceremony. The biggest night in tech will again be an entirely digital experience honoring the best the tech world has to offer. Streaming on Brand Live, the virtual event will feature a networking hour with breakout rooms before the ceremony, industry guest speakers, on-air speeches, giveaways and a few surprises. To attend for free or see all finalists, visit the Timmy's website.

About Tech in Motion Events

Tech in Motion is a North American events and community platform that brings local tech professionals together to connect, learn and innovate. What started as a passion project in 2011, by IT staffing and recruiting firm Motion Recruitment, grew into an organization of over 300,000 members across 14 chapters in North America including Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, LA, New York, Orange County, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Toronto, and Washington, D.C. Visit www.techinmotion.com for more details.

Media Contact: Lindsay Lewis, Tech in Motion Events

lindsay.lewis@techinmotionevents.com

484.252.9071

About The Lifetime Value Company

The Lifetime Value Company is a tech company with a culture of innovation and passion for data. With a portfolio of brands including BeenVerified, Bumper, Ownerly and NeighborWho, LTV Co. builds and ships best-in-class apps and web-based products and tools that put the power of information into the hands of customers. LTV Co. has been in business for more than 15 years and is consistently named among the top best places to work throughout the nation. Learn more at www.ltvco.com and on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

WE'RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://www.ltvco.com/careers

Media Contact

press@ltvco.com

Contact Information:

Press LTV Co.

press@ltvco.com



Related Images











Image 1: The Lifetime Value Company









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment