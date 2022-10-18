22nd Century Group (Nasdaq: XXII) to Present at LD Micro Conference on October 26

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), a leading agricultural biotechnology company dedicated to improving health with reduced nicotine tobacco, hemp/cannabis, and hops advanced plant technologies, today announced that James A. Mish, chief executive officer, will present at the LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. PT.



Space is limited for investor meetings due to high demand. Institutional investors participating in the conference can request a meeting with management through their LD Micro representative or by contacting 22nd Century Group’s investor relations team via investorrelations@xxiicentury.com.

The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the Events section on 22nd Century Group’s Investor Relations website at https://www.xxiicentury.com/investors/events. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

