Yacht Charter Market Will Reach over US$25.5 Bn in Revenue by 2027 End, Says Fairfield Market Research

London, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rampant expansion of marine tourism, and consistently growing consumer proclivity for leisure activities collectively drive the growth of global yacht charter market. Increasing proclivity for vacationing at exotic destinations is predominantly driving the growth of yacht charter market. The flourishing trend of marine tourism, and group vacationing, especially among the young consumer cluster will work to the advantage of global yacht charter market. Fairfield Market Research in its recently released report anticipates an excellent growth outlook for the market during 2021 - 2027. Up from around US$8.3 Bn attained in 2021, the market value is likely to rise up to US$25.5 Bn toward the end of 2027. The report highlights growing prominence of medium- and large-sized yachts among the leading companies in yacht charter market. Growing influence of social media, and an increasing number of groups of exotic trippers, and boaters’ communities will further accelerate the growth of yacht charter market.

Key Research Insights

Global yacht charter market expects a whopping 22.8% CAGR during 2021 - 2027

Motor yachts continue to be the most sought-after category, poised to demonstrate nearly 24.8% growth through 2027 end

Europe will remain dominant throughout the forecast period with an estimated share of over 48% by 2027 end





Insights into Segmental Analysis

With more than 42% share in overall market revenue recorded in 2020, motor yacht is expected to lead the pack in global yacht charter market throughout the forecast period, followed by sailing yacht. The report highlights the fact that unlike a sailing yacht, the motor yacht powers through sea elements for covering larger distances in lesser time. With increasing tourists seeking explorations of most of the coastlines, motor yachts are likely to continue receiving an impetus in the long run. Growing fondness for leisure activities like spending family time on deck space, basking in the sun, and dining al fresco, motor yachts will continue to gain preference over other yacht types. Growing market value of luxury motor yachts will keep this yacht type ahead of the sailing type of yachts.

Key Report Highlights

Luxury yachts become a trend as yacht charter companies expand fleets equipped with intelligent and smart solutions for entertainment and safety

The investments of both the yacht builders, and chartering service providers are concentrated in the incorporation of luxurious features

In addition to the expensive basic price point, yacht charter market will continue to face challenges in long term in the form of maintenance, redesigning and refitting, and routine annual servicing





Insights into Regional Analysis

The report reveals that the European yacht charter market will remain at the forefront, majorly attributing to the region’s favourable policy framework. The sailing activity remains integral to the tourism experience of European consumers. In line with the mounting number of marine tourists across the region, and strong presence of industry leaders, the market here surpassed the US$2 Bn mark in the year 2020, accounting for more than 48% market share. Turkey, and Italy remain the leading markets across Europe and the report attributes their primacy to the remarkably high number of online yacht charter collaborations. With the presence of the premium consumer segment, and growing number of licenses issued for watercraft, Europe is expected to remain the most lucrative yacht charter market throughout the period of projection. On the other hand, Asia Pacific has been developing an attractive market over the recent past. The region is expected to exhibit around 24% growth during the period of projection. The expanding population of high-net-worth individuals has been showcasing growing interest in

marine tourism and the trend of picking long-range yachts is especially prominent across the key southeast Asian markets.

Key Market Players in Global Yacht Charter Landscape

Fraser Yacht, Charter Yachts Australia, Boatbound Inc., CharterWorld LLP, Mertello Fairline Yacht, Thai Charters, Dream Yacht Charter, Incrediblue Ltd., Burgess, Boat International Media Ltd., Yachtico, Inc., Inter Yacht Charter, Nicholson Yachts, Simpson Marine, Northrop & Johnson, Sailing Thailand Island Cruises Co., Ltd., Yachting Company, Super Yacht Logistics, LLC., Yacht Charter Fleet, West Coast Marine Yacht Service Pvt Ltd., Zizooboats GmbH

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Size in 2021 US$8.3 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2027 US$25.5 Bn CAGR 22.8 % Key Players Fraser Yacht, Charter Yachts Australia, Boatbound Inc., CharterWorld LLP, Mertello Fairline Yacht, Thai Charters, Dream Yacht Charter, Incrediblue Ltd., Burgess, Boat International Media Ltd., Yachtico, Inc., Inter Yacht Charter, Nicholson Yachts, Simpson Marine, Northrop & Johnson, Sailing Thailand Island Cruises Co., Ltd., Yachting Company, Super Yacht Logistics, LLC., Yacht Charter Fleet, West Coast Marine Yacht Service Pvt Ltd., Zizooboats GmbH

Market Segmentation

Yacht Type Coverage

Sailing

Motor

Catamaran





Yacht Sub – Type Coverage

Classic

Open

Large





Yacht Size Coverage

Small

Medium

Large





Yacht Usage Coverage

Corporate

Retail

Others





Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Leading Companies

Boatsetter

Burgess

Charter Yachts Australia

CharterWorld LLP

Dream Yachts Charter

Fraser Yachts (Marine Max Group Subsidiary)

Nautal

Zizooboats GmbH

Yachtico, Inc.

Simpson Yachts Charter

Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Technology-wise Analysis

Application-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

