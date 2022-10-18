New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sepsis Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051306/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Sepsis Therapeutics Market to Reach $435.9 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sepsis Therapeutics estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$435.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 80.6% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 74.2% CAGR
The Sepsis Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$59.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 74.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 70.6% and 66.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 63.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 24 Featured) -
Adrenomed AG
AM-Pharma B.V.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Asahi Kasei Pharma America
Astellas Pharma Inc.
Endacea Inc.
InflaRx GmbH
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company
Opsonix, Inc.
T2 Biosystems Inc.
TaiRx Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051306/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Sepsis - A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
New Treatment Protocols and New Definitions - Every Minute
Counts!!
Aging Population: A Key Growth Driver for Sepsis Therapeutics
Antibiotics and Vasopressors - The Current Standard of Care
Current Categories of Antibacterial Agents for First-line
Sepsis Treatment
Current Anti-bacterial Drugs used in Sepsis
Current Antifungals used for Sepsis
Current Antivirals used for Sepsis
GIAPREZA - The Only FDA Approved Branded Drug for Sepsis Treatment
Argipressin Gains Approval for Septic Shock in 26 EU countries
Current & Future Analysis
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Market Restraints
Sepsis Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Adrenomed AG (Germany)
AM-Pharma B.V. (Netherlands)
AMOMED Pharma GmbH (Austria)
Asahi Kasei Pharma America (USA)
Endacea, Inc. (USA)
InflaRx N.V. (Germany)
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (USA)
TaiRx, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
A Market Characterized by High Unmet Medical Needs
Research Activity Enables Increased Awareness of Disease
Pathogenesis
Select Sepsis Therapeutics under Phase IV Clinical Trials: As
of 2018
Select Sepsis Therapeutics under Phase III Clinical Trials: 2018
Novel Immune-Specific Modes of Action under Focus
Emphasizing on Endothelial Cell Function
HMGB1 - A Potential Target for Future Therapies
Nanoparticle Systems Demonstrate Potential for Use in Septic
Shock Management
Researchers Employ IL-7 to Increase CD4 and CD8 Immune Cells in
Patients
Hydrocortisone Displays Potential in Septic Shock Treatment
Reduced Levels of Vitamin C Characterize Sepsis Patients
Treatment with Hydrocortisone and Vitamin C Demonstrates
Positive Impact on Mortality Rate
Intravenous Vitamins + Hydrocortisone Therapy Causes Waves in
the Market
Researchers Develop ss-Sepsis-3 Protocol for Evaluation of
Sepsis in Animal Models
World Sepsis Day Aims to Result in Improvement in Sepsis
Management
NSAIDs Demonstrate Potential to Treat Sepsis
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Sepsis Therapeutics Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sepsis Therapeutics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 7-Year Perspective for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Sepsis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 4: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sepsis
Therapeutics by Segment - Sepsis Therapeutics - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
CANADA
Table 5: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sepsis Therapeutics by Segment - Sepsis Therapeutics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
JAPAN
Sepsis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 6: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sepsis Therapeutics by Segment - Sepsis Therapeutics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
CHINA
Sepsis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 7: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sepsis Therapeutics by Segment - Sepsis Therapeutics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
EUROPE
Sepsis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 8: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sepsis Therapeutics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 9: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sepsis Therapeutics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Sepsis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 10: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sepsis Therapeutics by Segment - Sepsis Therapeutics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
GERMANY
Sepsis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 11: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sepsis Therapeutics by Segment - Sepsis Therapeutics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
ITALY
Table 12: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sepsis Therapeutics by Segment - Sepsis Therapeutics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
UNITED KINGDOM
Sepsis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 13: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sepsis
Therapeutics by Segment - Sepsis Therapeutics - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
REST OF EUROPE
Table 14: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sepsis Therapeutics by Segment - Sepsis Therapeutics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
ASIA-PACIFIC
Sepsis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 15: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sepsis Therapeutics by Segment - Sepsis Therapeutics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
REST OF WORLD
Table 16: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Sepsis Therapeutics by Segment - Sepsis Therapeutics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051306/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Sepsis Therapeutics Market to Reach $435.9 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sepsis Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051306/?utm_source=GNW