New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sepsis Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051306/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Sepsis Therapeutics Market to Reach $435.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sepsis Therapeutics estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$435.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 80.6% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 74.2% CAGR



The Sepsis Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$59.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 74.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 70.6% and 66.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 63.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 24 Featured) -

Adrenomed AG

AM-Pharma B.V.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Asahi Kasei Pharma America

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Endacea Inc.

InflaRx GmbH

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

Opsonix, Inc.

T2 Biosystems Inc.

TaiRx Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051306/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Sepsis - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

New Treatment Protocols and New Definitions - Every Minute

Counts!!

Aging Population: A Key Growth Driver for Sepsis Therapeutics

Antibiotics and Vasopressors - The Current Standard of Care

Current Categories of Antibacterial Agents for First-line

Sepsis Treatment

Current Anti-bacterial Drugs used in Sepsis

Current Antifungals used for Sepsis

Current Antivirals used for Sepsis

GIAPREZA - The Only FDA Approved Branded Drug for Sepsis Treatment

Argipressin Gains Approval for Septic Shock in 26 EU countries

Current & Future Analysis

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Market Restraints

Sepsis Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Adrenomed AG (Germany)

AM-Pharma B.V. (Netherlands)

AMOMED Pharma GmbH (Austria)

Asahi Kasei Pharma America (USA)

Endacea, Inc. (USA)

InflaRx N.V. (Germany)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (USA)

TaiRx, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Market Characterized by High Unmet Medical Needs

Research Activity Enables Increased Awareness of Disease

Pathogenesis

Select Sepsis Therapeutics under Phase IV Clinical Trials: As

of 2018

Select Sepsis Therapeutics under Phase III Clinical Trials: 2018

Novel Immune-Specific Modes of Action under Focus

Emphasizing on Endothelial Cell Function

HMGB1 - A Potential Target for Future Therapies

Nanoparticle Systems Demonstrate Potential for Use in Septic

Shock Management

Researchers Employ IL-7 to Increase CD4 and CD8 Immune Cells in

Patients

Hydrocortisone Displays Potential in Septic Shock Treatment

Reduced Levels of Vitamin C Characterize Sepsis Patients

Treatment with Hydrocortisone and Vitamin C Demonstrates

Positive Impact on Mortality Rate

Intravenous Vitamins + Hydrocortisone Therapy Causes Waves in

the Market

Researchers Develop ss-Sepsis-3 Protocol for Evaluation of

Sepsis in Animal Models

World Sepsis Day Aims to Result in Improvement in Sepsis

Management

NSAIDs Demonstrate Potential to Treat Sepsis



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Sepsis Therapeutics Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sepsis Therapeutics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 7-Year Perspective for Sepsis Therapeutics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Sepsis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 4: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sepsis

Therapeutics by Segment - Sepsis Therapeutics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



CANADA

Table 5: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sepsis Therapeutics by Segment - Sepsis Therapeutics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



JAPAN

Sepsis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 6: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sepsis Therapeutics by Segment - Sepsis Therapeutics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



CHINA

Sepsis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 7: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sepsis Therapeutics by Segment - Sepsis Therapeutics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



EUROPE

Sepsis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 8: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sepsis Therapeutics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 9: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Sepsis Therapeutics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Sepsis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 10: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sepsis Therapeutics by Segment - Sepsis Therapeutics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



GERMANY

Sepsis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 11: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sepsis Therapeutics by Segment - Sepsis Therapeutics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



ITALY

Table 12: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sepsis Therapeutics by Segment - Sepsis Therapeutics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

Sepsis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 13: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sepsis

Therapeutics by Segment - Sepsis Therapeutics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Table 14: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sepsis Therapeutics by Segment - Sepsis Therapeutics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

Sepsis Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 15: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sepsis Therapeutics by Segment - Sepsis Therapeutics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



REST OF WORLD

Table 16: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sepsis Therapeutics by Segment - Sepsis Therapeutics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051306/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________