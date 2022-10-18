New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Environmental Remediation Market by Environmental Medium, Technology, Site Type, Application and Region – Global Forecast 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04278426/?utm_source=GNW

The pump and treat technology type in environmental remediation accounted for a market share of about 11% of the market in 2021.

• By site type, the market for private segment is expected to hold at highest share in the market



The strict environmental regulations and need for environmental services for de-contamination of sites in manufacturing and industrial areas are boosting the adoption of environmental remediation services by private site owners.



Europe region is expected to grow at healthy rate in the Environmental remediation market during the forecast period.

Many EU nations have conserved green areas while satisfying the needs of private and public companies by creating multiuse places that are fully integrated into the cultural and socioeconomic landscapes by including brownfields remediation in the sustainability goals. Remediation of brownfields and conservation of green spaces will continue to promote public health and aid in healing cities when ecological and development goals are integrated.



The key players operating in the environmental remediation market include are Golder Associates (a WSP Company) (Canada), Clean Harbors Inc. (US), AECOM (US), Jacobs (US), Tetra Tech (US), DEME NV (Belgium), BRISEA Group, Inc. (BRISEA) (US), ENTACT, LLC (US), Terra Systems (US), Engineering and Maintenance Solutions (EMS) (Australia), and HDR, Inc. (US) among others. The other companies profiled in the report are Fluor Corporation (US), Bechtel Corporation (US), Stantec (Canada), GEO Inc. (US), NewTerra Ltd. (Canada), Weber Ambiental (Brazil), Amentum Services, Inc. (US), Black & Veatch Holding Company (US), NorthStar Group Services, Inc. (US), HEPACO (US), USES CORPORATION (US), Sprint Sanierung GmbH (Germany), Clean Earth (US), In-Situ Oxidative Technologies, Inc. (ISOTEC) (US), and Sequoia Environmental remediation Inc. (Canada). The environmental remediation market has been segmented into technology, environmental medium, site type, application, and region.



Based on technology type the environmental remediation market has been segmented by air sparging, soil washing, chemical treatment, bioremediation, electrokinetic remediation, excavation, permeable reactive barriers, in-situ grouting, phytoremediation, pump and treat, soil vapor extraction, in-situ vitrification, and thermal treatment.Based on application the environmental remediation market has been segmented by Mining and Forestry, Oil & Gas, Agriculture, Automotive, Landfills and Waste Disposal Sites, Manufacturing, Industrial, and Chemical Production/Processing, and Construction and Land Development.



Based on region the Environmental remediation market has been segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast of the market based on technology type, environmental medium, site type, application, and region have been conducted to give an overall view of the environmental remediation market.

• A value chain analysis has been performed to provide in-depth insights into the environmental remediation market.

• The key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the environmental remediation market have been detailed in this report.

• The report includes a detailed competitive landscape of the market, along with key players, as well as in-depth analysis of their revenues

