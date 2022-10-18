ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Monday 17 October 2022:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 957.1p

- including income, 967.1p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 965.3p

- including income, 975.3p

