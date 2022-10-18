Gynecological Devices Market to Garner USD 25.14 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Challenges, Opportunities and Competitive outlook

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's database, titled “ Gynecological Devices Market ” with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy-to-understand detailed analysis. The gynecological Devices market research report provides data and information about the scenario of the Gynecological Devices industry which makes it easy to be ahead of the competition in today's speedily changing business environment. The gynecological Devices report has been framed by applying the best and standard analytical methods which are SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis which analyze and evaluate all the primary and secondary research data and information in this report. What is more, the Gynecological Devices market research report intensely analyses the potential of the market with respect to the existing scenario and the future prospects by considering all industry aspects of the Gynecological Devices industry.

Gynecology is a study that deals with health problems associated with the female reproductive system such as the ovaries, vagina , and uterus, as well as the female breast. Growing women's population and lifestyle lead to rise in various gynecological-related illnesses. The devices used to treat and diagnose these diseases are called gynecological devices. Gynecological devices refer to monitoring and surgical devices used for gynecological conditions and disorders such as fluid management, gynecological endoscopy, endometrial ablation and contraceptive devices.

Gynecology devices are tools which are used exclusively in gynaecological procedures such as assisted reproduction, uterine fibroid remobilization, hysteroscopy, colposcopes, pelvic floor electrical stimulation, female sterilisation, endometrial resection, fluid management, pelvic organ prolapsed repair, and more. Speculum is one of the most common tool in gynaecologic care. The vaginal speculum plays an important role in diagnosing and monitoring the overall women’s reproductive health conditions.

Government initiatives

Rising awareness about family planning and birth control as a result of government initiatives to control the region's growing population is expected to drive product demand in the region. According to UN Population Facts, the need for modern contraception among women of reproductive age was around 90.1% in 2019 and is expected to remain constant until 2030. Furthermore, China is one of the countries with birth control policies. The rising prevalence of gynaecological disorders, combined with an increase in surgical procedures, is expected to drive market growth in the region. According to a study published in the journal Gynecology and Pelvic Medicine, approximately 13,934 gynaecological surgeries were performed in the Department of Gynecology in China in 2019.

Some of the major players operating in the Gynecological Devices market are:

Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

CooperSurgical, Inc (U.S.)

Medical Devices Business Services, Inc (U.S.)

Hologic, Inc. (U.S.)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany)

Stryker (U.S.)

KARL STORZ (India)

MEDGYN PRODUCTS, INC (U.S.)

General Electric (U.S.)

Fotona (U.K.)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

Siemens (Germany)

Baxter (U.S.)

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Gynecological Devices market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Gynecological Devices Market

Recent developments

In May 2021, Hologic Inc. acquired Biotheranostics , a company that created two highly differentiated molecular diagnostic tests for breast and metastatic cancers. Cancer TYPE ID and the Breast Cancer Index (CTID). According to the National Cancer Network (NCCN) and the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the Breast Cancer Index predicts which early-stage hormone receptor-positive (HR +) breast cancer patients are likely to benefit from long-term endocrine therapy (ASCO).

Market Dynamics: Gynecological Devices Market

Robotics use in gynaecological devices

Robotics is one instance of a computer system that aids in surgery. The use of robotics by trained gynaecologists increases the demand for a wide range of surgical instruments. Cancer and other gynaecological disorders can be successfully treated with cutting-edge robotic technology. Furthermore, medical device manufacturers are committed to harnessing the power of robotic operations to increase profits. As a result, the rapid adoption of automation technologies such as robotics in the treatment of gynaecological diseases is expected to drive the growth of the gynecological devices market

Rise in incidence of gynecological diseases

Uterine cancer, cervical cancer, polycystic ovary syndrome, and ovarian cancer are all types of gynaecological disorders. According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), approximately 8,640 deaths were caused by gynaecological diseases in 2019, with 37% of the female population worldwide living with these diseases. Endometrial cancer, is the most common cancer of the female reproductive system in the United States. In the United States, uterine cancer is the sixth most common cancer in women. As a result, rising gynaecological disorders are expected to drive growth in the gynaecological devices industry

Key Industry Segmentation: Gynecological Devices Market

Product Type

Gynecological Endoscopy Devices

Hysteroscope

Colposcope

Resectoscope

Laparoscope

Endoscopic imaging systems

Endometrial Ablation Devices

Hydrothermal Ablation Devices

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices

Balloon Ablation Devices

Others

Microwave

Laser

Fluid Management Systems

Female Sterilization/Contraceptive Devices

Permanent Birth Control

Intra Uterine Devices (IUD)

Intravaginal rings

Subdermal Contraceptive Implants

Handheld Instruments

Vaginal Speculum

Tenaculum

Curettes

Trocars Market

Biopsy Forceps

Others

Diagnostic Imaging Systems

End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Regional Analysis/Insights: Gynecological Devices Market

The countries covered in the gynecological devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the gynecological devices market because of the increasing demand and adoption of new and improved gynecological therapies in the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the growing government investments in healthcare sector.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Gynecological Devices Market Regulations Market Overview Global Gynecological Devices Market, By Product Type Global Gynecological Devices Market, By End User Global Gynecological Devices Market, By Region Global Gynecological Devices Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

