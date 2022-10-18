A Legacy Of Wisdom and Love: New Book CAME A TALL KENTUCKY GENTLEMAN Examines A Life Well Lived

Charleston, SC, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For author Charles Hall, documenting the simple yet inspirational lives of everyday people is a budding hobby – and an important one. With the country at a crossroads, Hall feels it is vital to share stories of people who turned adversity into opportunity and left the world a better place. In his second biographical book, Came a Tall Kentucky Gentleman, he shares the story of a man of great character who overcame obstacles, found renewed purpose, and profoundly paid it forward.

During the Great Depression, Americans lost their livelihoods and dreams were shattered. Yet for some, it would prove to be their making. And such was the case for Russel Bradford Hall. Raised in a rural community in the eastern hills of Kentucky, Russel rose to meet the challenges brought on by the economic crisis. Eager to find his calling, he carved a noble path for himself and while doing so, touched the lives of many, leaving a legacy of perseverance, wisdom and love in his wake. Like a pebble tossed into a pond, the ripples of his choices can still be felt today by those who knew him.

And while Russel’s story isn’t one of notable financial success, it highlights the significance of small but impactful deeds and the value of seeking wisdom over material wealth. Knowing challenges are what define people, Hall inspires resolve at a time of instability and uncertainty. And it is his hope that Russel’s remarkable life story serves as a beacon for a nation adrift and will resonate with readers who long for a return to a time when values meant something.

Came a Tall Kentucky Gentleman is available for purchase online at Amazon.com.

About the Author:

Charles LeRoy Hall is the author of The Life & Legend of Lucky Chuck Valentine and Raul of Bagni di Lucca. A graduate of Concord University, where he also received an honorary doctorate in 2017, he a motivational speaker, the founder and CEO of a group of seven financial service entities, and the founder of several nonprofit organizations funding scholarships to assist underserved students in Appalachia. Along with his wife, he is the founder of Friends of Lucky Chucky Valentine, a nonprofit advocating for animal rights.

