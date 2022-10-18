Gainwell Implements Fully Modular, Cloud-Based Medicaid System in Kansas

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainwell Technologies (Gainwell), a leading innovator in healthcare technology solutions, designed and implemented Kansas’ new and completely modular Medicaid platform. The configurable, nine-module system will transform how Kansas delivers healthcare solutions.



The groundbreaking, cloud-based platform uses a service-oriented architecture to seamlessly connect all modules in a secure and dynamic environment. This comprehensive solution gives Kansas Medicaid the agility and interoperability it needs to deliver high-quality healthcare services while reducing costs.

From members and providers to managed care organizations and state agencies, this transformative system empowers stakeholders to get vital services more quickly and efficiently to drive better health outcomes.

Some of the key benefits to Kansas include:

Automated administration of healthcare enrollment and managed care information

of healthcare enrollment and managed care information Predictive analytics and insights to help drive better health outcomes

and insights to help drive better health outcomes Reduced costs by eliminating redundant systems and processes

by eliminating redundant systems and processes A flexible solution that extends the state’s existing technology investments

Ensuring program integrity by identifying and preventing fraudulent claims

Seamless access to all modules using highly secure, single sign-on technology

The ability to quickly adapt to legislative and regulatory changes



A Strategic Partnership

“Kansas is proud of what we have accomplished through our strategic partnership with Gainwell,” said Kansas Medicaid Director Sarah Fertig. “Our transformed Medicaid platform will provide incredible benefits to our state, our most vulnerable citizens, and our valued providers. This new platform will drive efficiency and quality, improving our ability to serve our members and providers.”

Gainwell has served Kansas for two decades, forming a deep relationship with the state built on trust and transparency. This experience takes the partnership to an entirely new level.

“We take great pride in our strong relationship with Kansas,” said Gainwell CEO Paul Saleh. “Together, as one team, we collaborated on every aspect of this program. The result is a comprehensive platform that is a model for states seeking to transform their Medicaid programs.”

Gainwell is the market leader in providing Medicaid services. The Kansas Medicaid platform implementation sets the standard for states adopting modular solutions.

