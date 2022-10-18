Muscle Stimulator Market Size Worth USD 823 Million by 2030 at 3.80% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Stimulator Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Muscle Stimulator Market Information by Products, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market will grow at CAGR of 3.80% to reach USD 823.2 Million during the forecast period.

Muscle Stimulator Market Scope

Muscle stimulators can be described as devices that function on the principle of electrical impulses that are used on muscles to relieve chronic pain. Techniques like interferential stimulation, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, burst mode alternating current, and neuromuscular electric stimulation are extensively used in muscle stimulators. These devices are also used to enhance muscle strength, blood circulation, toning muscles, and muscle control.

Various types of muscle stimulators in the market are available, while new ones continue to emerge in various parts of the world, in line with the surge in R&D activities as well as increased competition. With technological innovations, health awareness is rising as well, while the focus on sports medicine has become even more profound now. Moreover, healthcare budgets are expanding, all of which will benefit the muscle stimulator industry in the long run.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 823.2 Million CAGR 3.80% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Drug Class and Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising geriatric population Technological advancement in anti-ageing drug development

Muscle Stimulator Market Competitive Landscape:

The eminent players in the muscle stimulator industry include

DJO Global Inc.

Mettler Electronics Corp.

Axiobionics

Zynex

NeuroMetrix Inc.

OMRON Corporation

Tone-A-Matic

Companies are focused on launching innovative, more upgraded versions of their products to foster their geographical presence worldwide. Strategic contracts and alliances are quite common among various medical device manufacturers and distributors. These alliances allow the manufacturers to procure the license to sell their products while reducing their liability in case of any adverse event or product recalls.



Muscle Stimulator Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

The massive preference for muscle stimulators among the top physiotherapists, technological advances in medical devices, and the focus on pain management therapies in the sports medicine segment will be favorable for the worldwide market. Also, the surging cases of musculoskeletal disorders among people can mean considerable market expansion in the years to follow.

Bad body posture, unhealthy diet habits, and lack of physical activities lead to musculoskeletal disorders. The National Center for Biotechnology Information reveals that in 2018, more than 46% of the total population in Great Britain was dealing with musculoskeletal disorders. On the other hand, the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons says that in the same year, over 126.6 million US citizens were affected by the same.

Physiotherapists are continuously moving away from manual techniques to advanced muscle stimulators for treating patients in home care and clinical settings since these take less time while being highly effective. Additionally, the escalating cases of hip flexor strain, hamstring strain, and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear among sports players and athletes that need muscle stimulation therapy will further augment the market position in subsequent years.

Market Restraints:

Substantial costs of muscle stimulators are compelling people to go for more affordable alternative therapies like acupuncture, aromatherapy, and yoga. In emerging nations like China and India, acupuncture and yoga are vastly preferred owing to their convenience as well as flexibility.

Furthermore, the lack of strict guidelines pertaining to the usage of muscle stimulators can foster the use of alternative therapies as well. This is expected to be a major challenge for the muscle stimulator developers active in the worldwide industry.

Muscle Stimulator Market COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has rendered a significant blow to the worldwide market. The medical sector is now in urgent need of effective covid patient care. Various crucial medical devices such as catheters and ventilators are frontline instruments and are proving to be quite useful during these times. However, the demand for muscle stimulators has gone down to some extent, affecting the overall market.

Muscle Stimulator Market Segmentation

By Product

Key products in the market include burst mode alternating current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulator, interferential current, and neuromuscular electric stimulation.

The Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) segment has secured the leading spot in the worldwide market owing to the rising cases of arthritis as well as the surge in sports injuries worldwide.

TENS units offer high convenience to the user since they are portable, discrete, and small. It can be carried in pockets or can be clipped onto a belt, which ensures immediate pain relief all through the day.

By Application

Depending on application, the market caters to neurological and movement disorder management, musculoskeletal disorder management, and pain management.

The pain management segment is the biggest application of muscle stimulators thanks to their rising use in managing chronic and acute pain in line with the surge in arthritis cases worldwide.

Muscle Stimulator Market Regional Insights

North America, particularly the United States, is the top market for muscle stimulators, considering the high number of affluent companies in the country. The government is spending heavily on innovation as well as the development of new medical devices. This facilitates major market growth in North America. The emergence of highly innovative muscle stimulators, people’s significant purchasing power, and the high usage of modern technologies, as well as medical devices, also strengthen the regional market’s position.

But it is the Asia Pacific market that will be developing at the fastest pace between 2022 and 2030, in view of the rising awareness about health as well as fitness, and the surging focus on pain management therapies. Increased adoption of a variety of smart devices for health maintenance, and the mounting instances of sports injuries are further stirring up the use of muscle stimulators in the region, which should favor the APAC market in the ensuing years.

