Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market to Surpass US$ 18,503.7 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market:

Major players operating in the market are focusing on adopting inorganic strategies such as partnership, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, on February 23, 2022, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical device company that develops and commercializes products for the treatment of peripheral and coronary vascular disease, announced that it has partnered with Innova Vascular, Inc., a medical device company, to treat peripheral vascular disease, deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism.

Furthermore, increase in the adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisition by key market player is also expected to drive the growth of the market. For instance, in August 2020, Koninklijke Philips N.V., a Dutch multinational conglomerate corporation, announced that they have acquired Intact Vascular, Inc., a medical device company developing minimally-invasive peripheral vascular products, to enhance Philips’ image-guided therapy portfolio, combining Philips’ interventional imaging platform and diagnostic and therapeutic devices with Intact Vascular’s unique, specialized implantable device to optimize the treatment of patients with Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD).

Key Market Takeaways:

The global peripheral vascular devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of diabetes and related diseases. For instance, according to International Diabetes Federation (IDF), as on December 9, 2021, approximately 537 million adults (20-79 years) are living with diabetes globally. The total number of people living with diabetes is projected to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045 globally.

Among product type, Peripheral Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheters is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global peripheral vascular devices market over the forecast period, owing to the increased cardiovascular disorders. For instance, according to world health organization, as on 2021, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year.

Among regions, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market over the forecast period, owing to increasing geriatric population and the high prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases. Furthermore, the presence of key market players in this region ensures high access to medical devices.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global Peripheral Vascular Devices market include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Angioscore, Emboline Inc., Becton Dickinson, and Company, Cook Group Inc., Cordis Corporation, Covidien PLC, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic Plc, St. Jude Medical, and Bayer AG.

Market Segmentation:

Global Peripheral vascular devices Market, By Product Type: Peripheral Vascular Stents Peripheral Transluminal Angioplasty Balloon Catheters PTA Guidewires Atherectomy Devices Chronic Total Occlusion Devices Aortic Stents Synthetic Surgical Grafts Embolic Protection Devices Inferior Vena Cava Filters

Global Peripheral vascular devices Market, By End User: Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Peripheral vascular devices Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa







