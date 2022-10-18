Demand for Gallium (GaN) Market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 24.5% through 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gallium market is likely to grow from US$ 1.9 Bn in 2022 to US$ 17 Bn by the end of 2032. Based on product type, opto-semiconductors accounted for 35.1% share of the market revenue in 2021.



Gallium is a soft silvery metal and is liquid at room temperature. During bauxite processing, caustic liquor is generated, and gallium is extracted from this as a by-product in impure form.

The impure form is further refined to get pure gallium known as 6N Gallium. In some cases, it is recovered as a by-product from zinc processing. It is generally used in compound form, either as gallium nitride (GaN) or gallium arsenide (GaAs). These two compounds account for the major consumption of gallium worldwide.

North America is estimated to hold the leading position in the global gallium market in the years to come. There has been a significant increase in the demand for gallium in the region due to rising sales of electronic consumer goods. Moreover, manufacturing other alloys and biomedical applications of gallium are also likely to serve as pivotal factors contributing to the sales avenues in the market.

European countries are predicted to see stable demand for gallium in the years ahead. The increasing demand from the semiconductor industry for gallium is anticipated to boost sales opportunities in South Asia & Pacific and East Asia.

Gallium Industry Research by Category

By Product Type:

GaN Radio Frequency Devices

Opto-semiconductors

Power Semiconductors





By Component:

Transistors

Diodes

Rectifiers

Power ICs

Others





By Wafer Size:

2-inch

4-inch

6-inch

8-inch

High Demand for Electronic Consumer Goods Driving GaN Consumption in North America

Recent Industry Development

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, in February 2021, launched EPC9157. It comes with an integration of Renesas ISL 81806 with EPC2218 eGAN for the achievement of more than 90% of effectiveness.





Key companies profiled

GEO Gallium

Aluminium Corp of China Ltd.

Nalco





