2023 Financial Calendar of AS Coop Pank

AS Coop Pank has decided the company’s Financial Calendar for the 2023 financial year.

In 2023 Coop Pank plans to disclose information and organize the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:

09.02.2023 Q4 2022 and unaudited full year results

13.02.2023 January results

13.03.2023 February results

15.03.2023 Audited Annual Report for 2022

12.04.2023 General meeting of shareholders

20.04.2023 Q1 interim results

11.05.2023 April results

12.06.2023 May results

20.07.2023 Q2 interim results

11.08.2023 July results

11.09.2023 August results

20.10.2023 Q3 interim results

13.11.2023 October results

11.12.2023 November results





Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 136,100 daily banking clients. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 330 stores.





Additional information:

Paavo Truu

CFO

Phone: +372 5160 231

E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee





