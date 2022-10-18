2023 Financial Calendar of AS Coop Pank

| Source: Coop Pank AS Coop Pank AS

Tallinn, ESTONIA

AS Coop Pank has decided the company’s Financial Calendar for the 2023 financial year.

In 2023 Coop Pank plans to disclose information and organize the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:

09.02.2023      Q4 2022 and unaudited full year results
13.02.2023      January results
13.03.2023      February results
15.03.2023      Audited Annual Report for 2022
12.04.2023      General meeting of shareholders
20.04.2023      Q1 interim results
11.05.2023      April results
12.06.2023      May results    
20.07.2023      Q2 interim results
11.08.2023      July results
11.09.2023      August results
20.10.2023      Q3 interim results
13.11.2023      October results
11.12.2023      November results

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 136,100 daily banking clients. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 330 stores.

Additional information:
Paavo Truu
CFO
Phone: +372 5160 231
E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee