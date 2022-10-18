The servo motors and drives market size will grow to USD 15.8 Billion by 2027 from USD 12.0 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.7%

New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Servo Motors and Drives Market by System, Communication Type, Voltage, Brake Technology, Material, Product Type, End-users, Offering and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04230311/?utm_source=GNW

The servo motors and drives market has been segmented into hardware, software and services.The hardware segment is projected to larger share during the forecast period.



This is due to the widespread use of servo motors and drives components, which together constitute the hardware segment. The major reasons behind the growing demand for servo motors and drives include the rapid growth and advancements in industrial automation. Setting up automation requires servo motors and drives, which offer a high level of precision, accuracy, and torque with low maintenance costs

Servo Drives segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the servo motors and drives market, by product type “

Based on product type the servo motors and drives market is segmented into servo motors and servo drives.Servo drives have observed high demand since the last few years, driven by advancements in servo systems, which has facilitated easy customization.



Advancements, in turn, have led to increased use of servo drives in industrial control systems, warehouse automation, and robotics.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest growing market in the servo motors and drives market.The growth of the market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the flourishing electronics market in India, China, Taiwan, and Japan.



These countries are the leading markets for consumer electronics, such as smartphones, home appliances, kitchen appliances, smart home devices, remote control solutions, wearable devices, and other battery-operated electronic products.The growth of the servo motors and drives market in Asia Pacific can also be attributed to its booming automotive manufacturing sector.



The sector has witnessed rapid changes in terms of manufacturing technologies to enhance automotive production and manufacturing facilities. These changes are projected to catalyze the adoption of servo motors and drives in the Asia Pacific region.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 65%, Tier 2- 24%and Tier 3- 11%

• By Designation: C-Level- 30%, Managers- 25%, and Others- 45%



By Region: North America- 33%, Europe- 27%, Asia Pacific- 20%, the Middle East & Africa- 8%, and South America-12%

Note: Others includes product engineers, product specialists, and engineering leads.

Note: The tiers of the companies are defined based on their total revenues as of 2021. Tier 1: > USD 1 billion, Tier 2: From USD 500 million to USD 1 billion, and Tier 3: < USD 500 million



The servo motors and drives market are dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the servo motors and drives are Yaskawa Electric (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Rockwell Automation (US), and ABB (Switzerland).



Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global servo motors and drives market, by offering, by product type, by system, by communication, by brake technology, by material of construction, by voltage and by region.The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the servo motors and drives market



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

1. The report identifies and addresses the key markets for servo motors and drives, which would help equipment manufacturers review the growth in demand.

2. The report helps system providers understand the pulse of the market and provides insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and help them in making better strategic decisions.

