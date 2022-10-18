New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Endometriosis Drugs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051278/?utm_source=GNW

Global Endometriosis Drugs Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Endometriosis Drugs estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027. Hormone therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.1% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Analgesics segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $710.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.6% CAGR



The Endometriosis Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$710.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$524.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Endometriosis: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Endometriosis Facts in a Nutshell

Poor Efficacy & Safety Profiles of Existing Drugs Lead to Unmet

Medical Needs

Key Endometriosis Drugs on the Market

The Pipeline Review

Key Endometriosis Drugs in the Pipeline: 2017

Endometriosis Drugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Steady Growth Expected Over the Next Few Years

Emerging Treatment for Endometriosis & Endometrial Cancer

Global Awareness Campaigns and Efforts

Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Substantial

Opportunities

Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions Exhibit Immense Growth Potential

Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects



IV. COMPETITION

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution.



