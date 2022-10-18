The Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market size was valued at USD 7.26 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 12.19 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market by Product Type, by Field Strength, by Application, and by Enduser - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 – 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06347451/?utm_source=GNW

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2021, various types of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, and diabetes, are responsible for approximately 17.9 million, 9.3 million, 3 million, and 1.5 million deaths, respectively. Also, the growing necessity and demand for innovative medical imaging technology to cater to the rise in injury, illness, or congenital abnormalities in children fuels R&D activities globally. For instance, in March 2021, Philips announced a partnership with The Walt Disney Company to improve the healthcare experience of children. Philips partnered with European Hospitals for their first clinical research pilot program, which aimed at reducing fear and anxiety to improve children’s patient experience during MRI exams.



However, factors such as high cost of MRI systems and requirement of complex or high-tech infrastructure for installation and maintenance of these systems are restraining the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in medical imaging including MRI by providing deep learning solutions for image acquisition, reconstruction, and supporting clinical decision-making is expected to create ample opportunities for the market in the coming years.



Segment Overview

The global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market is segmented on the basis of product type, field strength, application, end-user and geography.

Based on product type, the market is classified into Open MRI and Closed MRI.

Based on field strength, the market is segmented into 1.5T, 1.5T to 3T and 3T & more MRI.

Based on application, the market is categorized AC (normal charging), DC (super charging), and inductive charging/wireless.

Based on charger type, the market is divided into slow charger and fast charger.

Based on application, the market is divided into spine, brain, head & neck, upper extremities, lower extremities, abdomen/pelvis, breast, and others.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, imaging centers, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

Regional Analysis

The North America market is projected to hold the dominant share by 2030.

North America holds the largest market share of MRI market due to factors such as presence of a large pool of elderly population in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. The elderly population are prone to bone disorders and need MRI for the diagnosis and treatment of their medical condition. For instance, in July 2019, according to the United States Census Bureau, the total number of people with age 65 and more was accounted as 54.1 million in the country. Moreover, the presence of established healthcare systems in the region owing to the increased expenditure on healthcare by countries such as the U.S. and Canada, which enable public healthcare providers to adopt advance MRI systems. These factors drive the growth of the MRI market. For instance, in 2021, according to the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the U.S. Government spent $4.1 trillion in the healthcare sector to improve and maintain public health activities in the country



Key Market Players

The emerging and efficient key players in the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market research include companies such as:

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• General Electric

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Canon Medical Systems Corporation

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd.

• Bruker

• Neusoft Medical System

• Shenzhen Basda Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd

• Shenzhen Anke Hi-Tech Co. Ltd.



Recent Developments

• July 2022

Canon Medical unveiled the new MRI system, Vantage Fortian with Artificial Intelligence at ECR 2022. It features innovative workflow solutions, image enhancement, and accelerated scan technology which reduces the time required for MRI procedures.

• January 2022

Siemens developed a new MRI technology in collaboration with researchers at The Ohio State University College of Medicine and College of Engineering. This new technology expands imaging access using a lower magnetic field for patients with implanted medical devices, severe obesity and claustrophobia

• May 2022

Bruker launched innovative 7 Tesla and 9.4 Tesla conduction-cooled Maxwell magnets for its market-leading preclinical magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems portfolio. The new range of Maxwell 7 Tesla and 9.4 Tesla magnets eliminated the need for liquid Helium or Nitrogen refills while offering high-field sensitivity and resolution for advanced preclinical MRI and PET/MR research.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06347451/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________