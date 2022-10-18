Calling All Dog Lovers: SC Artist Pens Children’s Book HANNAH BANANA’S PERFECT DAY Inspired By Pet Poodle

Charleston, SC, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Known for her striking coastal landscape and still life paintings, South Carolina artist Suzanne Aulds’s passion for capturing the world around her has expanded into children’s books. Inspired by her beloved pet poodle Hannah, Auld presents a charming children’s book to highlight the enjoyment of owning a dog.

In Hannah Banana’s Perfect Day, an energetic poodle named Hannah loves nothing more than spending time with her best friend Tank, a labradoodle that lives next door. Longing to see more of her friend, she finds a creative solution for spending more time together. Auld’s gorgeous illustrations will delight young children, and with a touch of adult humor, parents will enjoy the book just as much as their kids.

Hannah Banana’s Perfect Day is available for purchase online at Amazon.com. For more information on the book or Suzanne Aulds, please visit her website suzanneaulds.com or visit her social media platforms.

Facebook: suzanneaulds

Instagram: @suzanne.aulds

About the Author:

Suzanne Aulds is a professional artist. A graduate of Savannah College of Art and Design, her work has garnered multiple awards and her art can be found in galleries across the US as well as internationally. She lives in South Carolina with her poodle Hannah.

