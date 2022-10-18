eVTOLs: The new ‘vertical’ for the Composites Industry – Free Thought Leadership Report Launched by Stratview Research

Raipur, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a global business intelligence firm and a leader in market research has released a thought leadership report that explores the highly-profitable synergy that is going to take place between the composites and the eVTOL industry.

Titled, “eVTOLs: The new ‘vertical’ for the Composites Industry”, the report aims to serve as an ideal resource for stakeholders of the eVTOL and the composites industry for investigating the potential opportunities that will come to the surface following the advent of vertical flights.





With an analysis of 500+ eVTOL programs and inputs from 20+ industry experts including eVTOL OEMs, composite part fabricators, and material suppliers, the report analyzes the drivers and roadblocks in the industry in sufficient detail. Taking into account, several factors like funding, certification, suggested manufacturing targets, pre-orders, cost of ownership, adaptability, and more, the report provides details on the current market along with a forecast up to the year 2040.

The report also discusses factors like pollution, congestion, etc. as the major drivers leading to the development of eVTOLs. A dedicated section presents an analysis of 500+ eVTOL programs and answers critical questions like:

What percentage of the eVTOLs are purely electric and what percentage is hybrid-electric? Which eVTOL configuration (vectored thrust, wingless, etc.) is the most dominant, and how many programs are listed under each? What percentage of the programs are autonomous and/or are planning to be autonomous in the future?

Specific focus has been given to the applications of composites in eVTOLs and the depth of the discussion has been kept such that the report establishes itself as a ‘one of its kind’ resource available on the web, on this particular subject.



The dedicated section on the applications of composites in eVTOLs brings up necessary information like the list of parts in an eVTOL that can be made out of composites, the processes that can be deployed in the manufacturing of each part, and also the nature and type of the materials to be used.

Challenges like approval from the regulatory authorities, security, community acceptance, shortage of production capacity, lack of UAM-supporting infrastructure, cost of ownership, willingness to pay, etc. have been discussed, and experts’ opinions on what the industry needs to do in order to overcome these challenges have been presented.



Some of the key findings from the report have been mentioned below:

The eVTOL market will be valued at close to $55.7 billion in the year 2040 .

in the year . There will be more than 200,000 eVTOLs operational worldwide in the year 2040 .

operational worldwide in the year . As of October 2022, investments worth more than $5 billion have been made in the eVTOL industry.

have been made in the eVTOL industry. As of October 2022, the eVTOL industry combinedly has 6,000+ conditional pre-orders in the pipeline.

in the pipeline. The estimated demand for composite materials from the eVTOL industry will shoot over 1 million lbs as soon as 2025.

as soon as 2025. North America and Europe will observe the quickest adaption of eVTOLs and will maintain their dominance till 2040

The complete report can be accessed for free in Composights , an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.



