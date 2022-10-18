New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051202/?utm_source=GNW
Global Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Market to Reach $90.3 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) estimated at US$23.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$90.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 21.1% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.5% CAGR and reach US$71 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 23.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.1% CAGR
The Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 26.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.2% and 19.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.8% CAGR.
Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
AT&T, Inc.
Avaya, Inc.
BlackBerry Ltd.
Cerner Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Citrix Systems, Inc.
Globo PLC
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)
IBM Corporation
iPass, Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
MobileIron, Inc.
Nokia Corporation
Panasonic Corporation of North America
SAP SE
SOTI, Inc.
Symantec Corporation
Verizon Enterprise Solutions
Vmware, Inc.
