The Acne Medication Market size was valued at USD 10.08 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 14.26 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

However, the side-effects related with the usage of acne medications along with the presence of alternative treatment may hamper the growth of the market to some extent during the forecast period. On the other hand, emergence & development of effective acne medications with minor side effects is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market. In addition, significant market potential in untapped developing countries is opportunistic for growth of the market.



Segment Overview

The global acne medication market is segmented on the basis of therapeutic class, formulation, type, acne type and geography.

Based on therapeutic class, the market is classified into retinoids, antibiotics, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide and others.

Based on formulation, the market is segmented into topical medication and oral medication.

Based on type, the market is categorized prescription medicines and over the counter medicines.

Based on acne type, the market is divided into Inflammatory Acne and Non-inflammatory Acne

Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into grocery shops, pharmacies & drug stores and e-commerce.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.



Regional Analysis

The North America market is projected to hold the lion share by 2030.

North America holds the lion share of acne medication market, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as unhealthy lifestyle including diet of urban population that leads to the prevalence of acne in this region. For instance, in 2022, according to American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), around 50 million people suffered from acne in the USA in 2021. Moreover, presence of major key players such as Bausch Health Companies Inc., Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc and Johnson & Johnson that further boosts the market growth in the region.



Key Market Players

The emerging and efficient key players in the acne medication market research include companies such as:

• Procter & Gamble

• Unilever PLC

• Obagi Medical

• Avon Products, Inc.

• Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

• Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

• Abbvie Inc.

• Galderma

• Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Neutrogena Corporation

• Himalaya

• Almirall S.A.

• Bausch Health Companies Inc.

• Amway Corporation

• Abbott Laboratories

• Teva Pharmaceutical

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

• Glenmark

• Viatris

• Pfizer Inc.

• Mayne Pharma Group Limited

• Clinique Laboratories, LLC

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• L’Oreal



Recent Developments

• January 2022

Procter & Gamble announced the strategic acquisition of Tula Skincare which will add the well-being of the brand to its existing, and fast-growing prestige portfolio, which includes SK-II, First Aid Beauty, Ouai hair care, and Farmacy Beauty.

• November 2022

Murad Inc., a subsidiary of Unilever launched a skincare supplement product lineup to combat acne and aging. These products include vegan and clinically-proven gel capsules for wellness include youth renewal, bright + even and clear skin.

• September 2022

Beiersdorf’s famous brand, NIVEA MEN extends its successful global partnership with Real Madrid for another three seasons through 2025. The cooperation will intensify its focus on digital activities to reach younger consumers.

