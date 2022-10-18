Trainers' House lowers its 2022 outlook for operating result and provides preliminary key figures for the third quarter

Finnish English

TRAINERS' HOUSE GROUP, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 18 OCTOBER 2022 at 16:45





Previously, in the release published on 20 July 2022, the company gave the guidance on the outlook for 2022:

"The company estimates that the operating result for 2022 will be EUR 0.7-1.0 million.”

Due to the weakened sales and turnover forecast, the company lowers the outlook for 2022. The forecast change is due to actual figures and the outlook for the end of the year.

The company estimates that the operating result for 2022 will be EUR 0.45-0.70 million.

January-September 2022, preliminary figures (January-September 2021):

net sales EUR 7.3 million (EUR 7.5 million)

operating result EUR 0.5 million (EUR 1.1 million)

July-September 2022, preliminary figures (July-September 2021):

net sales EUR 1.8 million (EUR 1.8 million)

operating result EUR -0.2 million (EUR 0.1 million)

The company will publish the interim report for the third quarter on Thursday 27 October 2022.

