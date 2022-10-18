New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Human Vaccines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06049538/?utm_source=GNW

Global Human Vaccines Market to Reach $80.3 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Human Vaccines estimated at US$45.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$80.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Intramuscular & Subcutaneous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.2% CAGR and reach US$65.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Oral segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14% CAGR



The Human Vaccines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.



Other Administration Routes Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR



In the global Other Administration Routes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 16 Featured) -

ALK - Abelló A/S

Altimmune, Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bharat Biotech

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MedImmune

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi Pasteur SA

Seqirus

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

SK BioScience

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Zydus Cadila





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Human Vaccines: A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Scenario

Vaccine Pricing: A Review

Human Vaccines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



ALK - Abelló A/S (Denmark)

Altimmune, Inc. (USA)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (Tokyo)

Bavarian Nordic (Denmark)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Israel)

Bharat Biotech (India)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK)

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc. (China)

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)

MedImmune (USA)

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., (USA)

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporate (Japan)

Pfizer, Inc. (USA)

Sanofi Pasteur SA (France)

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Seqirus (UK)

SK BioScience (Korea)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Combination Vaccines Market Driven by Fast Expanding Pediatric

Population

List of Combination Vaccines in the US: 2018

Gardasil 9 Offers Protection against HPV for Expanded Age Group

Increasing Demand for Recombinant Vaccines

Global Cholera Vaccines Market

Further Clinical Trials Needed for an Effective Zika Vaccine

Merck?s rVSV-ZEBOV Ebola Vaccine used for Ring Vaccination in

Congo

Rising Dengue Cases Drive Vaccines Demand

Sanofi?s Dengue Vaccine First-to-Market

EMA Recommends Approval of Dengue Vaccine

Vaccine for AIDS

Staggering Global Statistics of AIDS - Opportunity Indicator

Toxoid Vaccines Market

H1N1 Vaccines Market

HSV Vaccine on the Horizon

Rising Disease Incidence and Increasing Awareness Drive the

Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market

BCG Vaccines

Key TB Vaccine Candidates in the Pipeline: 2018

New Vaccine for Herpes Zoster or Shingles

Two-dose Hepatitis B Vaccine for Adults

Global Rotavirus Vaccines Market

Typhoid Vaccines Market

Measles Vaccines Market

DNA Vaccines: Engineering Growth

Mobile Money Encourages Parents for Vaccinating Children

Noninjectable Vaccines: Gain without Pain

Application of Botulinum Toxin as Delivery Mechanism for Oral

Vaccines

Novel Technologies Ensure Timely Vaccine Delivery for Patients

in Remote Locations

Smart mRNA Vaccines

Growing Pricing Pressure - A Major Market Deterrent

Safety Issues Come to the Fore

Novel Vaccination Guidelines Mitigate Risks Associated with

Developing Shoulder Injuries

BioWarfare: Threat Perception and Preparedness

Overview of Potential Bio-Terrorist Agents

Smallpox (Variola Major)

Anthrax (Bacillus Anthracis)

Plague (Yersinia Pestis)

Botulism (Clostridium Botulinum)

Tularemia (Francisella Tularensis)

Tackling Cold Chain Issues

Trade Statistics

Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Drives the Global

Human Vaccines Market

Total Number of Infectious Disease Covered under Vaccination

Conjugate Vaccines Rule in Human Vaccines Market

Pneumococcal Vaccines - A Major Segment

Vaccine Pipeline by Major Companies

GSK Vaccine Pipeline

Merck Vaccines Pipeline

Pfizer Vaccines Pipeline

Sanofi Vaccines Portfolio

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - Vaccine Pipeline

Astellas Pharma - Vaccines

Pediatric Vaccines Dominate the Human Vaccines Market

Select Pediatric Vaccines

Adults Vaccine Market to Witness Rapid Growth, Driven by

Government Initiatives

Select Adult Vaccines

Developed Markets Dominate, Emerging Regions to Exhibit the

Fastest Growth

Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

Influenza Vaccines Market: A High Growth Segment

Cancer Vaccines Market Offers Potential Opportunities



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06049538/?utm_source=GNW



