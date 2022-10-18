The Advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) Market size was valued at USD 20.73 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 74.57 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market by Component, by Level of Autonomy, by System Type, by Vehicle Type - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06347449/?utm_source=GNW

For instance, in 2021 Robert Bosch Investment, Ltd. developed an automated valet parking with Hycan Automobile Technology. This technology was installed in Hycan Z03. When the driver activates the automated valet parking function on the smartphone, the vehicle will automatically drive to the parking lot as commanded and park at the designated location by accurately identifying the direction while avoiding obstacles. The automated valet parking technology is categorized under Level-4 autonomous driving. In addition, growing disposable income, economic stability, and rising preference for materialistic lifestyles are driving the sales of luxury vehicles worldwide. This, in turn, boosts the growth of the ADAS market.



Segment Overview

The global advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market is segmented on the basis of component, level of autonomy, system type, vehicle type and geography.



Based on component, the market is classified into sensor, processors, software and others.

Based on level of autonomy, the market is segmented into L1, L2, L3, L4 and L5.

Based on charging point type, the market is categorized AC (normal charging), DC (super charging), and inductive charging/wireless.

Based on system type, the market is divided into Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane, Departure Warning System (LDWS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Intelligent Park Assist System (IPAS), Adaptive Front Light (AFL), Driver Monitoring System (DMS)Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Pedestrian Detection System (PDS), Traffic Jam Assist System (TJAS), Cross Traffic Alert (CTA), Night Vision System (NVS), Road Sign Recognition (RSR), Heads-Up Display (HUD), and E-Call System

Based on vehicle type, the market is divided into IC engine vehicle and electric vehicle.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.



Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific market is projected to hold the lion share by 2030.

Asia-Pacific region holds the lion’s share of the global ADAS market at present, and is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the factors such as increasing competition among ADAS manufacturers along with rise in per capita income in this region. Also, rising developments in connected infrastructure and intelligent transportation system are driving the market growth. Also, the presence of several ADAS market players such as Valeo, Hitachi, Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Denso Corporation, Audi AG, BMW AG, Ford Motors, and General Motors (GM) further drive the market growth in this region.



Key Market Players

The emerging and efficient key players in the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) market research include companies such as:

• Magna International

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

• Autoliv Inc

• Nvidia Corporation

• Robert Bosch GMBH

• NXP Semiconductors

• Texas Instruments Inc

• Panasonic Holdings Corporation

• Continental AG

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG



Recent Developments

• May 2022

Continental launched new sensors to protect the battery of electrified vehicles. Continental is widening its broad sensor portfolio by launching two new sensors for electrified vehicles: the Current Sensor Module (CSM) and the Battery Impact Detection (BID) system.

• May 2022

Magna and BlackBerry collaborate on ADAS. As part of the agreement, BlackBerry will provide Magna with QNX software including the QNX Software Development Platform, QNX OS for Safety, QNX Platform for ADAS, as well as professional engineering services for system-level integration, performance optimization, and solution validation.

• May 2022

Magna’s advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) are helping pave the way for global automakers to enhance safety, comfort and convenience. The company’s next generation cameras and electronic control units which enable the benefits of 3D and surround view have recently launched on the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra

• March 2022

Renesas announced the expansion of its collaboration with Honda in the field of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Honda adopted Renesas’ R-Car automotive system on a chip (SoC) and RH850 automotive MCU for its Honda SENSING Elite system featured in the Legend, which went on sale in March 2021. Honda SENSING Elite incorporates advanced technology that qualifies for Level 3 automated driving

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06347449/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________