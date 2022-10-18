New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Veterinary Vaccines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06049473/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Veterinary Vaccines Market to Reach $13.3 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Veterinary Vaccines estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Porcine Vaccines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.7% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Poultry Vaccines segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Veterinary Vaccines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.
Canine Vaccines Segment to Record 7.4% CAGR
In the global Canine Vaccines segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured) -
Bayer de México SA de CV
Biogénesis Bagó SA
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
Ceva Santé Animale
Elanco Animal Health
Heska Corporation
Indian Immunologicals Ltd.
Merck Animal Health
Virbac SA
Zoetis Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06049473/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Recent Market Activity
Market Outlook
Important Animal Diseases
Veterinary Vaccines Market on a Growth Trajectory
Livestock Vaccines Rule the Roost
Select Animal Disease Vaccines
Mature Markets Vis-a-vis Emerging Markets
Veterinary Vaccines Market based on Technology
Live Attenuated Vaccines
Killed/Inactivated Vaccines
Recombinant vector vaccines
Recombinant DNA Technology to Take Over the Industry
Vector-based Vaccines
DNA Vaccines
Subunit and Virus-Like Particle (VLP)-based vaccines
Targeted Deletions/Modifications-based Vaccines
Collaborative R&D for Various Types of Veterinary Vaccines
Market Challenges
Veterinary Vaccines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Bayer AG (Germany)
Biogenesis Bago SA (Argentina)
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)
Ceva Santé Animale (France)
Elanco Animal Health (USA)
Diamond Animal Health (USA)
Indian Immunologicals Ltd. (India)
Merck Animal Health (USA)
Virbac SA (France)
Zoetis Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Need to Ensure Sustainable Food Supply Spurs Growth
Increasing Demand for Animal Protein in Developing Countries to
Benefit the Market
Increasing Pet Ownership Drives Demand for Companion Animal
Vaccines
Spread of Zoonotic Diseases Propels Growth of Veterinary Vaccines
Social Concerns on Slaughtering Presents a Valid Case for Use
of Vaccines
Novel Trends in Animal Vaccine Development
Reduced Response Time
Drug Resistance
Serotype Cross-Protection
Innovative Manufacturing
Technological Advancements
Porcine Market Offers Significant Prospects for Growth and New
Vaccine Development
Select Swine Diseases
Select Key Marketed Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory
Syndrome (PRRS) Vaccines
Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus (PEDV) Vaccines Available in
Select Countries
Improvised Adjuvant Usage and Veterinary Vaccine Delivery Systems
Anthrax and Other Vaccines with Improved Adjuvants in the Pipeline
Matrix? Adjuvant Technology by Novavax
Global Efforts to Conquer FMD by an Effective Vaccine
Member Countries with Endorsed Official Control Programme for FMD
FMD Free Zone Where Vaccination Is Practised
Foot-and-Mouth Disease Vaccines Available
Developments in the Poultry Vaccine Market
Vaccination - Critical for Controlling Avian Influenza Virus
Avian Influenza Vaccines
New Effervescent Tablets Vaccines against NDV - Augmenting
Trend towards Convenient Administration
Vaccination in the Hatchery Gains Momentum
Parasitic Vaccines Segment Holds Potential
Egg-Derived Veterinary Vaccines in Human Vaccine Facilities
New Vaccine Strains - The Imminent Need in the Vaccine Market
The Need for Innovative Vaccine Delivery Mechanism Increasing
More Vaccines Needed to Prevent Zoonotic Infections
Plant-based Vaccines - the Next Avenue in Cost - effective and
Efficacious Vaccines; Obstacles Persist Delaying Market Debut
Pricing Affects the Livestock Vaccine Market
Over-Vaccination Trend May Prove Harmful
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Porcine Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Porcine Vaccines by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Porcine Vaccines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Poultry Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Poultry Vaccines by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Poultry Vaccines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Canine Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Canine Vaccines by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Canine Vaccines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bovine Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Bovine Vaccines by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Bovine Vaccines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feline Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Feline Vaccines by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Feline Vaccines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ovine Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Ovine Vaccines by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Ovine Vaccines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inactivated Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Inactivated Vaccines by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Inactivated Vaccines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Live
Attenuated Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Live Attenuated Vaccines by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Live Attenuated
Vaccines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recombinant Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Recombinant Vaccines by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Recombinant Vaccines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toxoid Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Toxoid Vaccines by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Toxoid Vaccines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Vaccines by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Vaccines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: World Veterinary Vaccines Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Veterinary Vaccines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Vaccines by Type - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry
Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines,
Ovine Vaccines and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Type -
Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine
Vaccines, Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Porcine
Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines,
Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Vaccines by Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live
Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and
Other Vaccines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by
Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines,
Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant
Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Vaccines by Type - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry
Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines,
Ovine Vaccines and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by
Type - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines,
Bovine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Porcine
Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines,
Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Vaccines by Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live
Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and
Other Vaccines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by
Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines,
Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant
Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Veterinary Vaccines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Vaccines by Type - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry
Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines,
Ovine Vaccines and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Type -
Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine
Vaccines, Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Porcine
Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines,
Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Vaccines by Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live
Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and
Other Vaccines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by
Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines,
Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant
Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Veterinary Vaccines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Vaccines by Type - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry
Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines,
Ovine Vaccines and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Type -
Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine
Vaccines, Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Porcine
Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines,
Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Vaccines by Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live
Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and
Other Vaccines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by
Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines,
Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant
Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Veterinary Vaccines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Vaccines by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Vaccines by Type - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry
Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines,
Ovine Vaccines and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by
Type - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines,
Bovine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Porcine
Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines,
Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Vaccines by Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live
Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and
Other Vaccines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by
Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines,
Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant
Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Veterinary Vaccines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Vaccines by Type - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry
Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines,
Ovine Vaccines and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by
Type - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines,
Bovine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Porcine
Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines,
Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Vaccines by Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live
Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and
Other Vaccines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by
Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines,
Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant
Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Veterinary Vaccines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Vaccines by Type - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry
Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines,
Ovine Vaccines and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by
Type - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines,
Bovine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Porcine
Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines,
Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Vaccines by Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live
Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and
Other Vaccines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by
Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines,
Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant
Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Vaccines by Type - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry
Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines,
Ovine Vaccines and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Type -
Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine
Vaccines, Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Porcine
Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines,
Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Vaccines by Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live
Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and
Other Vaccines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by
Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines,
Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant
Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Veterinary Vaccines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Vaccines by Type - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry
Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines,
Ovine Vaccines and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: UK Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by Type -
Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine
Vaccines, Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: UK 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Porcine
Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines,
Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Veterinary Vaccines by Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live
Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and
Other Vaccines - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: UK Historic Review for Veterinary Vaccines by
Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines,
Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: UK 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary Vaccines by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant
Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Veterinary Vaccines by Type - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry
Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines,
Ovine Vaccines and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Veterinary
Vaccines by Type - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine
Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary
Vaccines by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine
Vaccines, Feline Vaccines, Ovine Vaccines and Other Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Veterinary Vaccines by Technology - Inactivated
Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines,
Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Veterinary
Vaccines by Technology - Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated
Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other
Vaccines Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Veterinary
Vaccines by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Inactivated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant
Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Other Vaccines for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Veterinary Vaccines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Veterinary Vaccines by Type - Porcine Vaccines, Poultry
Vaccines, Canine Vaccines, Bovine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines,
Ovine Vaccines and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06049473/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Veterinary Vaccines Market to Reach $13.3 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Veterinary Vaccines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06049473/?utm_source=GNW