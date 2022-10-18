Fly Leasing Makes Posting to Investor Reporting Site

MIAMI and DUBLIN, Ireland and SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fly Leasing Limited has posted an announcement made to the Bermuda Stock Exchange, the exchange on which its 7.00% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”) are listed, regarding among other things the receipt of authorization for the repurchase of Notes, to the reporting site hosted by iDeals.

Using the iDeals Reporting Site:

If you are a new user, please follow the below instructions to receive access to the reporting site and view the most recent notification:

1) Please send an email to FLYinquiries@carlyle.aero to request data room access. Once your request has been processed, you will receive an email from the iDeals platform with a link to “Enter Data Room.”

2) Click on the “Enter Data Room” link and follow the prompts to set up your profile and establish security preferences.

3) Upon completing set-up, you will be directed to the data room located at the following link: https://www4.idealsvdr.com/v3/Fly_Financials_Reporting

For technical assistance, please email FLYinquiries@carlyle.aero.